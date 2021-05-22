Man’s murder charge upped

A second-degree murder charge against a Pine Bluff man accused of shooting another person at a gas station Tuesday night has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Jefferson County District Court Judge Kim Bridgforth found probable cause f o r D e - wayne Johnson, 60, to be charged with killing George Tolbert, 60, of Pine Bluff at Alon on 2800 S. Olive St. before midnight. Johnson was booked Wednesday morning in the Dub Brassell Detention Center.

Johnson’s bond is set at $150,000 secured. His next court date is June 30.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Conrad read an affidavit from Pine Bluff police Det. Jason Boykin, detailing that an officer sitting across the street from Alon noticed a black Toyota Tundra with its doors open in the parking lot of the gas station. The officer said in his report he could hear a male, identified as Tolbert, screaming.

Another man, identified as Johnson, was “on top of Tolbert.” Tolbert and Johnson were allegedly fighting, and the officer reported that as he exited his patrol vehicle to state his location over the radio, he saw Johnson get off the ground and shoot Tolbert.

The officer told Boykin that he ordered Johnson and his brother Fred Johnson, who was said to have witnessed the fight, to get on the ground, and they complied.

Fred Johnson reportedly told Boykin in a recorded statement that he and his brother went to get something to drink and Tolbert approached Dewayne Johnson. Fred Johnson reportedly accused Tolbert of fighting Dewayne Johnson and fell to the ground while fighting over Dewayne Johnson’s gun.

According to the affidavit, Fred Johnson said he heard two gunshots, and the officer then pulled up and ordered him and his brother to get on the ground.

Dewayne Johnson reportedly said he was getting out of his truck when Tolbert jumped on him and grabbed the gun that was under his seat. Dewayne Johnson reportedly added that he and Tolbert were fighting over the gun.

Dewayne Johnson said, according to the affidavit, that all he remembers is the gun going off twice while he and Tolbert were on the ground.

Dewayne Johnson’s statement, however, did not match up with what the officer’s patrol vehicle camera showed, Boy-kin wrote. Boykin reported that he saw the video and confronted Dewayne Johnson about it. Dewayne Johnson denied how the incident had transpired, Boykin reported.

Police say video shows Dewayne Johnson standing over Tolbert while Tolbert was on the ground at Dewayne Johnson’s feet. Dewayne Johnson allegedly then pointed the gun at Tolbert and shot him, killing him, police say.

When Judge Bridgforth asked if Dewayne Johnson would hire an attorney, the suspect said: “I’m going to have to. I’m on a fixed income. I’m looking at a $150,000 bond, and I need my medication. I’m talking about, here, I’m not getting proper medication. My hands are swole. My leg is swole.” Bridgforth said she would let a security captain know to send a nurse for him.

