Moosejaw store to open in Bentonville

Walmart Inc. will open a store for its online brand Moosejaw in Bentonville sometime this fall, the company said Friday. This will be Moosejaw's first Arkansas location.

A Walmart spokeswoman said the company, which is based in Bentonville, recently bought retail space for the store on the corner of South Main and South E streets.

Moosejaw sells clothing, camping gear and other items for the outdoor lifestyle. While it operates mainly online, Moosejaw currently has 11 stores across the country.

Walmart acquired Moosejaw for $51 million in 2017, when former Walmart U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore led a buying spree that snapped up several online retailers. Besides Moosejaw, these included ShoeBuy.com, Bonobos, Eloquii, Bare Necessities and ModCloth.

At the time, the company was aggressively trying to strengthen its e-commerce business to better compete with Amazon.com. Analysts say the investments have yet to turn a profit for the company, however.

Walmart sold ModCloth in 2019. Last year it sold ShoeBuy.com, which it had renamed Shoes.com, and Bare Necessities.