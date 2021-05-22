NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-

Today Pit Boss 250, Austin, Texas

May 29 Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.

June 5 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

June 12 Alsco 250, Fort Worth

June 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.

June 27 Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Long Pond, Pa.

July 3 Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 27 Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 17 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Alsco 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 Cowboy 300, Fort Worth

Oct. 23 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 30 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.