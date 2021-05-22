Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Angel Devore-Puente, 20, of 601 W. Easy St. F-132 in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Devore-Puente was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jimmy Requa, 33, of 17471 E. Farm Road 1090 in Cassville, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Requa was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Misael Rodriguez, 25, of 508 N. Dixieland Road No. 7 in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Rodriguez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Patrick Canada, 51, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Canada was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Christina Stine-Houston, 48, of 241 W. 12th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Stine-Houston was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

Gentry

• Johnathan Holmes, 39, of 784 E. First St. in Gentry was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Holmes was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Cynthia Brooks, 47, of 16476 Weaver Lane in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, domestic battering, endangering welfare of a minor and terroristic act. Brooks was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kent Kucera, 57, of 15692 Stonewall Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and criminal mischief. Kucera was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.