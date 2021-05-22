GOLF

Lewis tied for second

Sarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship. Kemp rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 fourth -- her 13th hole of the day on the River Course -- with birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth, holing a 20-footer on No. 8 to tie Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) for the lead at 6 under and finishing with a par on No. 9. The 35-year-old Australian is winless in her 14-season LPGA Tour career. Lewis scrambled for a closing bogey on the par-4 18th in a 69, dropping only one shot after driving into the water and having to re-tee. She was tied for second with Jessica Korda and Ana Belac. "I've been working on my driver and it's been really good this week up until this point," Lewis said. "So, kind of just told myself to forget about it because I know I'm hitting it better than that, and hit a great second drive. Hit 8-iron in there to about probably 18 feet, and then just told my caddie when I made that putt, 'That's what I do. Just keep grinding.' "

Young leads by 3 shots

Cameron Young followed Thursday's round of 64 with a 3-under 69 Friday at the Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo., to lead the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship. Young, with a two-day score of 11-under 133, leads the tournament by three strokes. Lorens Chan and Vince India are tied for second at 8-under 136. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is in the mix after turning in a 4-under 68 on Friday. Lingmerth is tied for fourth at 7-under 137. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is tied for ninth. Echavarria shot a 2-under 70 on Friday and stands at 6-under 138. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 73 on Friday and is tied for 48th place with a 2-under 142. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 73 on Friday and is at even par 144.

BASEBALL

Brewers trade for SS

The slumping Milwaukee Brewers moved to shore up their infield defense by acquiring shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Milwaukee also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Adames is hitting .197 with 5 home runs and 15 RBI in 41 games this year but had an .813 OPS last season while helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances. The Rays plan to call up Taylor Walls and give him much of the playing time at shortstop, though Joey Wendle will play there on occasion as well. Tampa Bay also has Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball, and Vidal Brujan waiting at Class AAA Durham.

Yanks' CF to have surgery

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but the team won't be sure if the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation. The 31-year-old Hicks is batting .194 with 4 home runs, 14 RBI and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medicine.

HOCKEY

Bruins up 3-1 in series

David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart to break the game open early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night and give the Bruins a 3-1 lead in their first-round East Division playoff series. After three consecutive overtime games in which neither team managed as much as a two-goal lead, the Bruins made it 2-0 on Pastrnak's power-play goal 29 seconds into the third. The 25% capacity crowd had barely settled down before Jake DeBrusk's shot bounced high off the glass behind Ilya Samsonov and landed in the crease for Coyle to poke it into the net.

Kadri suspended 8 games

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games by the NHL on Friday night for a head shot on St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series. The NHL announced the punishment during Game 3 in St. Louis. The top-seeded Avalanche took a 2-0 series lead into the game. In its video report, the NHL cited Kadri's "substantial disciplinary history" and noted he could have taken a different angle rather than targeting the head. The league said Kadri argued he intended to deliver a full body check. If the suspension -- the sixth of Kadri's career -- is not completed during the playoffs, the remaining games will be served at the beginning of next season.

BASKETBALL

Twins sign with pro league

Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new basketball league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys -- Matt, 6-9, and Ryan, 6-8 -- chose this potential route to professional basketball over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues. The 17-year-old forwards would have been juniors next season at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. By signing two-year deals, they forgo their college eligibility. They were top recruits for the Class of 2023, with interest from such colleges as Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Auriemma's deal worth $15M

UConn has extended women's Coach Geno Auriemma's contract through 2025 in a deal worth $15 million, school officials announced Friday. Athletic Director David Benedict said the five-year extension is retroactive to April 2020 and includes an annual base salary of $600,000. The Hall of Famer will get $2.2 million for speaking, consulting and media obligations in the first year, an amount that will increase $100,000 annually under the contract. It also includes bonuses based on postseason wins. Auriemma, 67, who has led UConn to a record 11 women's national championships, guided the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four this past season, when they lost to Arizona in the semifinal.

TENNIS

Shapovalov, Ruud in finals

Denis Shapovalov will face Casper Ruud in the Geneva Open final after both advanced with straight-set wins Friday. The second-seeded Shapovalov beat Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-5 and the third-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-2 against Pablo Andujar as the two 22-year-olds both defeated 35-year-old opponents. Spanish veteran Andujar had previously beaten 39-year-old great Roger Federer and 18-year-old Swiss prospect Dominic Stricker. Shapovalov and Ruud will be meeting on tour for the first time and both seek their second career title.

Gauff advances to finals

Coco Gauff reached her first clay-court final by beating Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 on Friday at the Emilia-Romagna Open. It's a second career WTA final for the 17-year-old American, who reached her first semifinal on clay last week at the Italian Open. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30. Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams in the second round. In today's final, Gauff will face 48th-ranked Wang Qiang, who defeated former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 7-6 (3). Wang trailed 5-1 in the second set before rallying to close it out.

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks hits an RBI-single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows he flight of his run-scoring sacrifice fly off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Yankees' Aaron Judge scored. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)