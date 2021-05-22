OPINION | WALLY HALL: Anthony Lucas’ hire was win-win for Pulaski Academy

When Anthony Lucas was a freshman at the University of Arkansas, his first media day was a year before he would play, because of redshirting.

That day, though, Fitz Hill, who was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, made a point to introduce us.

Hill said Lucas was one of the most talented, and yet kind and humble, people he had ever met.

Lucky to get him in more ways than just football, Hill said.

I watched Lucas sitting in a metal chair with all the other freshmen, and while they endured the heat and lack of attention, Lucas smiled the entire time and nodded his head at anyone who got close.

He turned out to be one of the great receivers in Arkansas Razorback history, and his name is all over the record book. See Sunday’s column for the details.

Lucas was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and spent a season with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring because of knee problems.

Several years ago, we hosted a TV show together. He knoweledge was absolutely amazing, and he had the ability to take complicated situations and make them understandable.

As a Razorback, Lucas used to sit in on the quarterback meetings if the receiver meetings ended early.

He was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

After the taping of our final show together, Lucas told me that he wanted to go into coaching, give back to his sport and make a difference in young people’s lives.

The deeply spiritual Lucas, who treasures his wife and daughters, joined Pulaski Academy’s staff in 2012. He was part of six state championship staffs.

This week he was named the head coach of the Bruins, replacing Kevin Kelley who left to coach Presbyterian College.

P.A. got a winner, on and off the field.