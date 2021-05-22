100 years ago

May 22, 1921

AUGUSTA -- Ed Harris, aged 30, traveling salesman, who yesterday shot and killed Marshall H. Patterson, aged 60, of the town of Felks, former sheriff and member of the Arkansas Legislature, today waived preliminary examination, and is held in the Woodruff county jail here. E. M. Carl Lee, attorney, for Harris, announced he will file habeas corpus proceedings to procure Harris' release pending an investigation by the Grand Jury. The writ will be heard Tuesday afternoon before Chancellor A. L. Hutchins. John E. Miller, prosecuting attorney of the district, will be here to represent the state at the hearing.

50 years ago

May 22, 1971

FORT SMITH -- A member of the state Highway Commission said Friday that he believed the Commission would agree at its next meeting to build a four-lane, controlled access highway along a 55-mile route between Van Buren and Fayetteville. J. C. (Jake) Patterson of Lavaca, a commissioner, said he would propose in a "minute order" at the next Commission meeting the start of engineering studies preparatory to construction of such a highway. Patterson said he was confident that the minute order would be approved by the other Commission members.

25 years ago

May 22, 1996

• The state Board of Vocational Education voted 6-4 Monday to give its blessing to the merger of Rice Belt Technical Institute at DeWitt and Phillips County Community College, headquartered in Helena. After the merger, Rice Belt will no longer be supervised by the Vocational Education Board. It will be under the state Board of Higher Education's direction. Vocational board members said in March that they feared the transfer of the school would result in higher tuition and fewer vocational courses for students in Arkansas County.

10 years ago

May 22, 2011

• Despite spending about $70,000 in state money on software, initial drafts of House and Senate districts are being completed on a free website. In 2010, then-Secretary of State Charlie Daniels spent the money on redistricting software called Autobound, which is developed by Annapolis, Md.-based Citygate GIS, according to the company's website. According to its website, the software is being used by at least 15 states to draw legislative and congressional districts based on 2010 census data.