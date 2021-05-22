OTHERS SAY: Post up

A serious discussion of postal reform must begin with this uncomfortable fact: In an age of instantaneous text, audio and video communications, via hand-held devices, the U.S. Postal Service is a 495,000-employee organization dedicated to the old-fashioned business of carrying messages printed on paper from one fixed location to another.

First-class mail, the Postal Service’s main moneymaker, has declined from 103.5 billion pieces per year to 52.6 billion pieces over the past 20 years, even as population, and the number of postal addresses, grew.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Congress might be about to enact a measure to help the organization repair its balance sheet. A bipartisan coalition of senators has just signed on to a bipartisan House bill whose key provision would end the requirement that the Postal Service make multibillion-dollar annual payments to its retiree health fund, thus relieving the agency of up to $56 billion in obligations over the next decade. Future retirees would go on Medicare, to whose trust fund the agency has been contributing anyway.

What’s happening, then, is that lawmakers have converged on the bare minimum needed to tidy up the Postal Service’s finances, without imposing any onerous new obligations on the agency in the process. All things considered, that’s progress.