Pelosi correct on mask rule

House members on Wednesday voted down a Republican proposal to end the chamber's mandate that lawmakers wear masks while on the floor (although not when talking). As Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., explained at her news conference on Thursday, this is in keeping with the advice of the Capitol's attending physician, who says masks are still necessary because so many (Republican) members remain unvaccinated.

Pelosi observed that Republicans have only themselves to blame for the ongoing mask mandate. "It is unfortunate that a large number of people in the Congress have refused to be vaccinated or ... have been vaccinated and don't want to admit it." She says she can't tell which because of medical privacy. "It's their personal business," she said. "But ... as the doctor said, until they are vaccinated, we cannot have meetings without masks." Her ire rising, she observed, "We have a responsibility to make sure that the House of the Representatives chamber is not a petri dish because of the selfishness of some."

In a throwaway line, she suggested the alternative to the mask mandate could entail sticking members who refuse to be vaccinated up in the House gallery. "I mean, we could come to a place where we say, if you don't want to wear a mask and ... if you're not vaccinated, don't even come to the floor," she said. "We have facilities up above in the Gallery where people can come to vote." Maybe put them behind a plastic screen, too? The idea is comical, but it gets to a serious issue: The burden of pandemic restrictions should eventually fall on the unvaccinated.

Since Pelosi does not know who is vaccinated, the only way to protect members from infection from other members is to mask everyone. But members could voluntarily turn over proof of vaccination to the Capitol attending physician. If they do, they could go maskless throughout the Capitol, consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There would be no requirement to turn over proof of vaccination, but doing so comes with certain privileges -- such as the freedom to not wear masks. Recalcitrant Republicans should not make everyone else suffer because they are irrationally hesitant about the vaccine.

The issue underscores something at the heart of the controversy over vaccination passports. Republicans oppose them because they do not want the unvaccinated to be denied privileges that people who have received shots enjoy. That is not how it should work, especially if one believes in personal responsibility. (That used to be a Republican thing, but not anymore, unfortunately.) Decisions should have consequences, and no one should be shielded from those adverse outcomes by imposing restrictions on those who have acted responsibly.

As more Americans get vaccinated and wish to enjoy the benefits of making it through the two-week waiting period, I suspect the pressure will build on employers, retailers, colleges and entertainment venues to allow vaccinated people to fully enjoy the privilege of going maskless. (Some colleges have already told students they cannot return to campus in the fall without proof of vaccination, thereby allowing a normal college experience for everyone.) The only way to accomplish this safely is to show proof of vaccine.

Perhaps Broadway can be a trendsetter: No vaccination, no ticket. It might catch on.

Jennifer Rubin writes for The Washington Post.