Religion calendar

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., livestreams services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays; and prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays, on YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU and Facebook. (501) 375-2342.

First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop Road, will hold weekly in-person services, nontraditional at 10 and traditional at 11 a.m. Sundays; and will have services at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit. ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship services and livestreamed Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. (501) 372-1023.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu and will hold in-person services at that time. (501) 663-3631.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds “The Journey” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Face-book and YouTube; links are on its website.hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8, contemporary at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org . (501) 753-6186.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, holds in-person worship at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, and on Sunday afternoons makes the service available online for the rest of the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services (registration required) at 5 p.m. Saturdays and at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; register at bit.ly/3uAROsY. The church livestreams traditional worship services at 9 and contemporary services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl and on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM; it also airs a traditional service at 10:30 a.m.Sundays on KATV. phumc.com or (501) 664-3600.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., has Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. in person; no registration required. The 10:30 a.m. Eucharist on Sundays will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmarkslr; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and atlovesaintmarks.org/videos. The church also hosts prayer weekdays at noon on Facebook; and will hold a healing Eucharist (registration not required) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Contact mmcain@st-marks.com to register for the adult forum held at 9:15 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-4203.

Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 and livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/je2j832. (501) 842-2267.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, makes its worship service available at secondpreslr.org at 8:30 a.m. Sundays; service will be available throughout the week. Virtual Sunday School classes: adult and youth, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 227-0000.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, livestreams Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m.Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at face-book.com/frcarey . (501) 753-4281.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., holds socially distanced, in-person services, with Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and at 10 a.m. Sundays, and Evensong at 5:15 p.m. Sundays. Visit trinitylittlerock.org to learn more about the cathedral. (501) 372-0294.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rah-ling Road, livestreams services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person (reservations required) and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, face-book.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit. ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, holds church services online at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

