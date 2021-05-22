Rodriguez gets Pointers back to final

VAN BUREN — When the Van Buren boys soccer team was winning a state championship 15 years ago, Pedro Rodriguez was 2 years old and wasn’t living in Arkansas.

He is glad life’s journey has brought him to Van Buren all these years later to try to win another for the Pointers.

Van Buren (20-2-1) will look to finish off an impressive Class 5A state tournament run when it plays Russellville (16-5-2) today in the championship game at noon in Benton.

Rodriguez will be a big factor in the Pointers’ chances of winning their second title and first since 2006. He leads the team with 28 goals and also has the most assists.

“He can do anything you need him to do out there on the field,” Van Buren Coach Nathan Almond said. “He has the ball at his feet more than any other player. That’s where we want it. And he usually makes good decisions with the ball on his foot.

“He is a good passer. He leads us in scoring and assists, and that is rare. It speaks to his unselfishness.” Rodriguez, a junior, scored 11 goals in the initial 10 games of the season, and the Pointers won double-digit games in conference play for the first time in program history.

Rodriguez grew up playing soccer across the Arkansas-Oklahoma border in Sallisaw, Okla. Since the school didn’t field a team, he moved to Van Buren before his freshman year to play with travel ball teammates. It’s a decision that has worked out well for him.

“Van Buren is an awesome town, and I have really enjoyed my time here,” Rodriguez said. “The town and school really supports the team. Teachers go out of their way to tell us how proud they are of us. It has been a great experience.” Rodriguez is soft spoken, but once he is on the pitch, the intensity ratchets up. He becomes a different person and loves to play hard for the program.

“He has the mentality to be great and can sometimes drive you a little nuts in practice,” Almond said with a laugh. “But you need a little bit of that. He is a great kid. He is awesome. But he has that edge. He wants to compete.” “He is a great teammate and is very competitive when he is on the field,” teammate Jose Zarate said. “That pushes everybody on the team to get better when we are at practice. Since my freshman year, the dream was always to be a state champion. Pedro has been a big part of us getting here.”