Rogers School District planning 17th elementary school, Eastside renovations

ROGERS -- The School District plans to renovate Eastside Elementary School and build its 17th elementary school within the next three years.

Superintendent Marlin Berry announced the developments at the School Board's meeting Tuesday.

The renovation of Eastside is estimated to cost from $8 million to $9 million, Berry said. That project is planned to begin this summer and conclude in August 2022, said Ashley Siwiec, communications director.

The school at 505 E. New Hope Road was built in 1972 and serves 478 students from prekindergarten through fifth grade, he said.

"The board is committed to taking care of our aging facilities so that they can serve our students for many more years," he said.

The scope of the work will include a secure entrance to the front of the building; new flooring; new classroom cabinets and cubbies; new ceilings; a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; new light fixtures with upgraded lighting; a fire alarm upgrade; kitchen improvements; Americans with Disabilities Act compliance improvements; a partial new roof; and enclosing a corridor to the gym, he said.

"Wherever families choose to live in our district, we want the schools to be adequately equipped to meet the needs of a modern classroom and the high expectations of parents," said Nathan Gairhan, board president.

Hight Jackson Associates of Rogers is the architect for the project and will determine the final scope of the work, Berry said.

Charles Lee, general administration assistant superintendent, said the project is in the preliminary planning stages. He noted it may be several months before a guaranteed maximum price can be brought before the board.

The renovations are being funded through the district's building fund, Berry said.

Robin Wilkerson, Eastside principal, said she's excited.

"The idea has only just been proposed, so we look forward to learning more about the possibilities as planning begins," Wilkerson said. "Having seen the transformation of our other older elementary schools, we are looking forward to having an outstanding learning environment for our students and staff."

The district last year completed major renovation projects at Lowell, Northside and Westside elementary schools at a combined cost of about $25 million. Each of those schools is more than 50 years old.

All the planning and design work for the district's 17th elementary school is yet to come, Berry said.

The school will serve more than 500 students and is planned for the district's property on Stratton Road in Little Flock, he said. The district purchased the 28-acre property about half a mile west of the Rogers Executive Airport in 2019.

Next steps in the process include securing an architect and contractor. The school is anticipated to open in August 2024, Berry said.

The new school is being funded through a 2017 millage increase, which included the authority to build two elementary schools, he said. The first was Fairview Elementary School, which opened in fall 2019.

Berry said it's too early to project precisely how the new elementary school may impact other schools and the district's 15,384 students.

"The boundaries and decisions as to which students will make up the enrollment for the 17th elementary will not be made until the spring of 2023 or fall of 2023 at the latest," Berry said.