Searcy leaves no doubt about best team 5A

BENTON -- You had to squint to figure out Gabie Eddins' reaction when she was announced as MVP on Friday afternoon.

There were tears, but there was also a smile on the Searcy sophomore's face. It was the only bit of drama in a contest that the Lady Lions dominated from start to finish.

Searcy capped its season with a rout of Hot Springs Lakeside at Everett Field, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes and cruising to a 6-0 victory to claim the Class 5A girls soccer state championship. Eddins assisted on the day's opening score, and the junior tandem of Mary Daniel and Hagan Bryant each tallied a pair of goals, giving the Lady Lions their fifth state title and the program's first since 2013.

"Last year when we found out there wasn't going to be a state tournament, I wondered what redemption season was going to come out of it," Eddins said. "Now we just see what we've done here today -- that's the redemption part of it. This team, we've worked so hard to get to this spot, so it's just a real blessing."

Coach Larry Stamps oversaw that run of dominance from 2007-13, with Searcy winning four titles including back-to-back crowns in 2007 and 2008.

He struggled to identify a weak spot in this group. The Lady Lions hadn't lost since March 15 and gave up just one goal from that point forward.

"The competition is so much better [now]," Stamps said. "We came out of the harder side of the bracket, but this is special. This team is complete."

Searcy (22-1) controlled possession all game and parked itself in the Lady Rams' half for almost the entirety of the opening 40 minutes.

Eddins looped a ball into the box in the 5th minute and junior Chandler Meadows fired one home from 10 yards out to make it 1-0. Four minutes later, Daniel capitalized on a turnover to double the Lady Lions' lead.

Although Lakeside (18-3-1) was able to reset things with a handful of long clearances, Searcy didn't relent -- the Lady Lions seemingly found themselves back on the ball in a matter of seconds.

Eventually, that pressure overwhelmed the Lady Rams.

With Eddins and Meadows working together down the left side, Searcy cranked the heat up before halftime. Bryant, a junior, turned a 2-0 lead into 4-0 with two swings of her foot, launching a pair of long-range missiles into the back of the net.

"Their overall team speed [gave us a lot of trouble]," Lakeside Coach Ben Pettigrew said. "They're very skilled, very well-coached, and I knew that after watching film on them all week. I was just hoping for a little luck out here today but after a couple of goals, we kind of went down and started feeling sorry for ourselves."

Much of the second half was uneventful. While the Lady Lions easily won the shot battle 12-2 over the final 40 minutes, it wasn't until the last 10 when they added their final tallies.

First, it was Eddins feeding Daniel for a simple tap-in, then Meadows did the same for senior Aubrey Arnold.

The performance also highlighted what next year could bring for Searcy -- with Arnold being one of only four seniors, the Lady Lions will return nine of their 11 starters for at least one more season.

"We've played together since we were 10 and everything's been for this moment," Eddins said. "Just knowing that we have a shot to come back here again, it's so amazing."