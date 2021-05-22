Senior centers offer to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release.

This week's menu is:

• Monday -- Barbecue on bun, baked beans, cole slaw, hot applesauce and milk.

• Tuesday -- Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuit with ham, spring mix salad, light Italian dressing, apricots and milk.

• Wednesday -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, pears and milk.

• Thursday -- Chopped hamburger and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, oranges and milk.

• Friday -- cheesy salsa chicken, corn, broccoli, sugar cookie and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Area resident graduates from Rice

Axel Ntamatungiro, son of Sixte Ntamatungiro and Sylvana Niciteretse of Pine Bluff, graduated May 14 from Rice University at Houston, Texas, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He was a neuroscience major and biochemistry and cell biology minor, according to a news release.

He also earned a Distinction in Research and Creative Work Award, a university award that recognizes exceptional performance in research or creative works. This distinction is for the honors neuroscience research performed during his senior year with a principal investigator at Baylor College of Medicine, culminating in his senior thesis, "Characterizing the Neural Oscillatory Dynamics of Attentional Performance."

Ntamatungiro was awarded the 2020-21 Excellence in Academic Advising Award and earned the National Institutes of Health Post-baccalaureate IRTA Fellowship. He will spend two years doing systems neuroscience research at the main NIH campus at Bethesda, Md. He plans to apply to MD/PhD programs next year, according to the release.

College honors White Hall student

Southern New Hampshire University at Manchester, N.H., named Byron Ferrell of White Hall to its winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List, according to a news release.

Area students earn Oxford honor roll

The University of Mississippi at Oxford, Miss., named students to the spring 2021 honors' lists, including area residents.

The Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0, includes: Katelyn Elizabeth Price of White Hall; Sean Cunningham of DeWitt; Molly Marie Bohanan, Anna Catherine Hildebrand and Lauren Lang Hord, all of Stuttgart.

The Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5-3.74, includes Mollie Grace Newton of Stuttgart.