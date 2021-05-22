Seniors carry Bulldogs to back-to-back titles

BENTON -- After putting home the final goal with 55 seconds to play Friday evening, Erick Guerrero wheeled away in celebration, reveling in the rush of cheers from the Springdale crowd at the Benton Athletic Complex.

But when the horn sounded a minute later, Guerrero dropped to his knees. His head bowed, the Bulldogs' senior took a few seconds to himself and cried.

"It all got to me," he said. "I never thought I'd be in this position, but this year I took the chance [to shine] and here I am right now."

It was a moment earned by Guerrero as he carried Springdale to its second consecutive Class 6A boys state soccer championship, scoring twice and adding an assist in a 4-1 victory against Conway. Seniors rounded out the game's scoring -- Rene Recinos and Diego Flores logged Springdale's other two scores, and Jacob Chalk netted the Wampus Cats' lone goal.

The victory also marked Springdale's third state title -- another one came in 2012 -- and it was the fourth time a boys soccer team had won consecutive crowns in the state's highest classification, joining Pulaski Academy (2000-2001), Little Rock Catholic (2009-2011) and Bentonville (2014-2016).

"There are a couple of kids in this group that are the first to get two [championship] rings at Springdale [in any sport]," Coach DJ Beeler said. "It's challenging when you've got a target on your back. You get everybody's best shot ... and I'm just proud of the effort all year."

This season started 0-3 for the Bulldogs, who suffered one-goal losses against state finalists Van Buren and Green Forest as well as Fort Smith Northside. Those March losses were well in the past by Friday.

Springdale (13-5-2) had the majority of possession in the first quarter of the game as Conway (16-2-4), which generally prefers to play on the counter, was content to soak up the pressure and attempt to make the most of transition opportunities.

But with plenty of time on the ball, the Bulldogs eventually made the Wampus Cats pay. Guerrero, playing on the left wing, lofted a pass to the back post that found a wide-open Recinos, who headed home the opening score in the 20th minute.

The pair combined again just before halftime with the speedy Recinos drawing a penalty when Conway's Chase Harrison brought the Springdale forward down just inside the 18-yard box.

Guerrero stepped to the spot and sent the keeper the other way, burying his shot into the right-side netting to make it 2-0 Bulldogs at the break.

"Giving that PK up in a state championship game is tough," Wampus Cats Coach Matthew Page said. "It's a lot of momentum, and when you get up 2-0 like that, you think you're invincible and you can do whatever you want."

Springdale knew it couldn't afford to slow down against a Conway team that had scored all of its postseason goals in the second half.

The Bulldogs pushed for a third and got it when Johny Rodriguez fed Diego Flores with a sublime backheel pass in the 48th minute. And though Chalk's goal 10 minutes later would pull the Wampus Cats back within a pair, they couldn't get any closer thanks to another stellar showing from Springdale goalkeeper Cesar Rizo. That set up Guerrero for one more goal.

"He's got so much quality," Beeler said of Guerrero. "With his technical ability, there's nobody I trust more to hit the ball with his foot 12 yards away from goal, and that's why he's there in [those] moments."

Beeler soaked in the moment much differently than his players. He was both calm and cool -- mostly from being drenched by a horde of excited teenagers.

It's his demeanor that's been a constant during this three-year run.

"Ever since I got here, I knew [Coach] was going to take us somewhere," Guerrero said. "And here we are celebrating a championship again, all thanks to him."