TODAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME CAPSULES

SOCCER

Class 4A boys

VALLEY VIEW BLAZERS (18-4-1) VS. DE QUEEN LEOPARDS (23-3-3)

MATCH TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Benton Athletic Complex

Valley View

CONFERENCE 4A-North

COACH Ron Teat

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Star City 7-3 (state first round), def. Berryville 1-0 (state quarterfinal), def. Joe T. Robinson 2-1 (state semifinal)

De Queen

CONFERENCE 4A-South

COACH Stephen Sloan

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Prairie Grove 4-1 (state first round), def. Warren 4-2 (state quarterfinal), def. Nashville 2-1 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY De Queen has won six state titles but none since 2015. ... Valley View was 1-4 on March 11, but the Blazers haven't lost since. All four of their losses were to teams from Class 6A. ... The Leopards haven't been beaten in their last 17 games. ... Two of De Queen's three defeats were to Class 6A North Little Rock and Fort Smith Northside. The other loss was to Pulaski Academy.

Class 5A boys

RUSSELLVILLE CYCLONES (16-5-2) VS. VAN BUREN POINTERS (20-2-1)

MATCH TIME Noon

WHERE Benton Athletic Complex

Russellville

CONFERENCE 5A-West

COACH Jared Fuller

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Lake Hamilton 3-2 (state first round), def. Jonesboro 4-1 (state quarterfinal), def. Little Rock Christian 3-2 (state semifinal)

Van Buren

CONFERENCE 5A-West

COACH Nathan Almond

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Hot Springs 6-0 (state first round), def. Batesville 5-0 (state quarterfinal), def. Benton 4-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Today's match will be the third of the season between the two. Russellville won the first two. ... Van Buren has held four consecutive teams to no goals. ... Russellville lost its first two contests of the year against Springdale Har-Ber and Fayetteville. ... The Cyclones have captured five state titles since 2012, including two in a row. ... Fayetteville managed a 0-0 tie with Van Buren on March 5.

Class 3A girls

GREEN FOREST (14-1) VS. HARDING ACADEMY (9-2)

MATCH TIME 2 p.m.

WHERE Benton Athletic Complex

Green Forest

CONFERENCE 3A-West

COACH Ashley Wilson

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Cossatot River 6-0 (state first round), def. Cave City 6-0 (state quarterfinal), def. Central Arkansas Christian 3-2 (state semifinal)

Harding Academy

CONFERENCE 3A-North

COACH Angie Harlow

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Lake Village 15-0 (state first round), def. Life Way Christian 11-0 (state quarterfinal), def. Episcopal Collegiate 5-1 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Harding Academy lost in the 2019 final in its first year of competition. ... Sophomore Emily Lozano nailed a penalty kick in the second overtime to put Green Forest ahead against Central Arkansas Christian. Senior Evelyn Lopez came up with a block to preserve the victory. ... The 15 goals in Harding Academy's victory over Lake Village last week were a season high.

Class 3A boys

GREEN FOREST (21-0-1) VS. HARDING ACADEMY (12-2-1)

MATCH TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Benton Athletic Complex

Green Forest

CONFERENCE 3A-West

COACH Eric Perez

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Cossatot River 4-0 (state first round), def. Conway St. Joseph 1-0 (state quarterfinal), def. Central Arkansas Christian 4-0 (state semifinal)

Harding Academy

CONFERENCE 3A-North

COACH Caleb Hall

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. LISA Academy North 6-0 (state first round), def. Decatur 6-0 (state quarterfinal), def. Episcopal Collegiate 7-3 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Green Forest won its only state title in 2014. ... Harding Academy has won five consecutive matches. ... The only thing that kept Green Forest from posting a perfect mark ahead of the title game was a 1-1 tie with Mountain Home in the first match of the year. ... The Wildcats' two losses were to semifinalist Central Arkansas Christian and Class 4A finalist Valley View.

SOFTBALL

Class 3A softball

HOXIE LADY MUSTANGS (24-5) VS. BAPTIST PREP LADY EAGLES (28-6)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

HOXIE

CONFERENCE 3A-3 (13-1)

COACH Scott Brown

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 202-62

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Pangburn 9-1 (regional first round), def. Rivercrest 8-0 (regional semifinal), def. Bald Knob 9-3 (regional final), def. McGehee 9-2 (state first round), def. Booneville 4-3 (state quarterfinal), def. Smackover 5-2 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY This is the first trip to a state fast-pitch final for Hoxie. ... The Lady Mustangs have won their last 20 games. They have eight shutouts during that span. ... Hoxie started the season 1-4, with losses to Gosnell, Nettleton, Wynne and Jonesboro Westside. ... Jaedyn Brown was an all-state pick in both basketball and volleyball.

BAPTIST PREP

CONFERENCE 3A-5 (7-0)

COACH Tim Yelvington

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 267-88

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Episcopal Collegiate 19-0 (regional first round), def. Dover 7-0 (regional semifinal), def. Atkins 5-1 (regional final), def. Hackett 2-0 (state first round), def. Ashdown 6-5 (state quarterfinal), def. Paris 2-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Baptist Prep has four winning streaks of at least five games this season. ... Rose Bud beat the Lady Eagles 6-1 in the semifinals of the 2019 Class 3A tournament. ... Baptist Prep has won 17 of its past 18 games. Its only loss in that span was a 7-4 decision to Class 6A semifinalist Bryant. ... Five of the Lady Eagles' last eight victories were shutouts.

Class 1A softball

TAYLOR LADY TIGERS (23-4) VS. SACRED HEART LADY REBELS (16-5)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Everett Softball Field, Benton

TAYLOR

CONFERENCE 1A-8 (10-0)

COACH Adam Camp

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 267-83

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Blevins 16-0 (regional first round), def. Ouachita 16-0 (regional semifinal), def. Emerson 3-2 (regional final), def. Hillcrest 11-1 (state first round), def. Mount Vernon-Enola 5-4 (state quarterfinal), def. Wonderview 8-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Taylor has captured the past three Class 1A state titles and has six overall. ... The Lady Tigers have won 13 consecutive games. ... Taylor has put together 10 shutout victories and is averaging nearly 10 runs per game. ... The Lady Tigers scored a total of 56 runs in their first five games of the year, 18 of which came against North Webster, La., in the first game.

SACRED HEART

CONFERENCE 1A-4 (4-4)

COACH Kyle Duvall

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 211-78

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Brinkley 18-0 (regional first round), def. Bradford 16-1 (regional semifinal), def. Mount Vernon-Enola 6-1 (regional final), def. Jasper 17-0 (state first round), def. Emerson 11-5 (state quarterfinal), def. Scranton 8-6 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Five of Sacred Heart's past six victories have been by at least five runs. ... The Lady Rebels lost 13-12 to Scranton in the 2019 Class 1A quarterfinals after beating Emerson in the first round. ... Sacred Heart has put up at least 10 runs 10 times, with a season-high 23 coming in their season opener against Conway Christian.

BASEBALL

Class 4A baseball

MAGNOLIA PANTHERS (20-5) VS. VALLEY VIEW BLAZERS (28-6)

GAME TIME 1 p.m.

WHERE Everett Baseball Field, Benton

MAGNOLIA

CONFERENCE 4A-8 (11-5)

COACH Bobby Beeson

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 244-114

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Malvern 4-2 (regional first round), def. Bauxite 11-2 (regional semifinal), def. Nashville 12-2 (regional final), def. Joe T. Robinson 11-1 (state quarterfinal), def. Farmington 8-2 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Magnolia has won 13 of its past 14 games, with five of those coming during the regional and state tournaments. ... The Panthers lost 10-9 to Valley View in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament in 2018. ... Magnolia lost twice to Camden Fairview during the regular season, including a 7-5 setback April 30 that allowed the Cardinals to gain a share of the 4A-8 Conference title.

VALLEY VIEW

CONFERENCE 4A-3 (12-2)

COACH Josh Allison

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 297-95

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Stuttgart 10-0 (regional first round), def. Pocahontas (regional semifinal), def. Lonoke 7-3 (regional final), def. Harrison 8-2 (state quarterfinal), def. Shiloh Christian 11-4 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Valley View hasn't been beaten in its past six contests. Prior to those games, the Blazers had dropped three games in a row. ... After receiving a bye, Valley View was beaten by Morrilton 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Class 4A state tournament. ... The Blazers started the season 15-0 before losing to Batesville on April 3.

Class 1A baseball

VIOLA LONGHORNS (27-1) VS. IZARD COUNTY COUGARS (19-5)

GAME TIME 7 p.m.

WHERE Everett Baseball Field, Benton

VIOLA

CONFERENCE 1A-2 (10-0)

COACH Clayton Gardner

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 332-57

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Armorel 15-0 (regional first round), def. West Side Greers Ferry 10-0 (regional semifinal), def. Izard County 3-0 (regional final), def. Hermitage 10-0 (state first round), def. Wonderview 12-0 (state quarterfinal), def. Mammoth Spring 12-2 (state semifinal

NOTEWORTHY Viola lost the second game of the season against Piggott to fall to 1-1. The Longhorns haven't lost a game since then, ripping off 26 consecutive victories. ... Twelve times Viola held a team without a run. Six of the last eight games have been shutouts. ... Viola's only one-run game of the season was a 9-8 decision over Izard County on April 30.

IZARD COUNTY

CONFERENCE 1A-2 (8-2)

COACH Billy McBride

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 218-80

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Hillcrest 8-2 (regional first round), def. Mammoth Spring 13-0 (regional semifinal), lost to Viola 3-0 (regional final), def. Taylor 3-1 (state first round), def. Guy-Perkins 10-0 (state quarterfinal), def. West Side Greers Ferry 12-5 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Four of Izard County's five losses were to Viola. ... Izard County lost to Taylor 7-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Class 1A state tournament. Taylor eventually lost 6-5 to Viola in the final. ... The last time the Cougars beat Viola was in the 1A-2 Region on May 4, 2019. Izard County held on to win 3-2 in that tournament title game.

At a glance

BASEBALL

FRIDAY’S GAMES

2A Woodlawn 5, South Side Bee Branch 2

3A Harding Academy 8, Walnut Ridge 1

TODAY’S GAMES

4A Magnolia vs. Valley View, 1 p.m.

1A Viola vs. Izard County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

FRIDAY’S GAMES

6A Bentonville 3, Conway 0

4A Morrilton 4, Pea Ridge 2

TODAY’S GAMES

3A Hoxie vs. Baptist Prep, 10 a.m.

1A Taylor vs. Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

FRIDAY’S GAMES

6A GIRLS Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 0

5A GIRLS Searcy 6, HS Lakeside 0

4A GIRLS Pulaski Academy 4, Harrison 0

6A BOYS Springdale 4, Conway 1

TODAY’S GAMES

4A BOYS Valley View vs. De Queen, 10 a.m.

5A BOYS Russellville vs. Van Buren, noon

3A GIRLS Green Forest vs. Harding Acad., 2 p.m.

3A BOYS Green Forest vs. Harding Acad., 4 p.m.