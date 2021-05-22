GOLF

ATU men win national title

Andre Jacobs birdied the par-3 17th hole at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Friday to give the Arkansas Tech University men's team a 3-2 victory over Georgia Southwestern for the school's first national championship in any sport in nearly 30 years.

The birdie, combined with a bogey from Georgia Southwestern's Jaxson Daskalos, gave Jacobs a two-stroke lead with one hole to play. Jacobs would win the match by one stroke after the two teams split the first four matches. Francois Jacobs won his match by nine strokes, while Henry Frizzell won his by eight strokes.

BASEBALL

UALR loses on the road

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (21-27, 11-12 Sun Belt Conference) was held to 3 hits, committed 2 errors and stranded 6 runners Friday in a 5-0 loss to Georgia State (16-36, 11-12) at the GSU Baseball Complex in Atlanta.

The Trojans' three hits came from Miguel Soto, Nathan Lyons and Jake Wright. Aaron Funk (2-6) took the loss after allowing 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 7 of Georgia Southern's 9 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts over 5 innings.

The final game of the series will be played at 11 a.m. Central today.

ULM rallies past ASU

Arkansas State University (18-28, 10-13 Sun Belt Conference) led 5-0 after the third inning Friday, but the University of Louisiana-Monroe (25-24, 10-13) scored three runs in the fourth and seven more in the sixth to claim a 10-7 victory in Jonesboro.

Jaylon Deshazier gave the Red Wolves the early lead with a three-run home run in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third. A throwing error by Warhawks second baseman Travis Washburn led to a run for the Red Wolves in the seventh inning, while Liam Hicks added an RBI double down in the bottom of the ninth.

Will Nash (3-6) took the loss after allowing 6 earned runs on 5 hits with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts over 5 innings. The series concludes at 1 p.m. today.

UCA drops doubleheader

The University of Central Arkansas (22-28, 17-22 Southland Conference) dropped both games of its doubleheader against McNeese State (28-27, 21-17) on Friday, losing 6-1 in the first game and 6-5 in a 10-inning second game at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears trailed 4-1 in the second game, but scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-clearing triple by A.J. Mendolia, who later scored on Rylan Meek's sacrifice fly. The Cowboys tied the game in the eighth when a throwing error by Connor Williams allowed Julian Gonzales to reach and Cooper Hext to score. Hext then hit a home run to right field in the 10th inning to give McNeese State a 2-1 series lead.

UCA was held to five hits and committed three errors in the first game. Mendolia's RBI groundout in the first inning accounted for the Bears' only run.

The final game of the series starts at 1 p.m. today.

Harding's Butterfield, Yakel honored

Harding University third baseman David Butterfield and reliever Ryder Yakel received second-team All-Central Region honors Friday from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Butterfield hit .402 with 6 home runs and 33 RBI, leading the Bisons with 26 extra-base hits and reaching base in the final 28 games of the season. Yakel went 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA, allowing 12 walks with 60 strikeouts in 55 innings.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services