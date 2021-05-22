Super Quiz: The Bible

This Philistine was slain by David with a slingshot.

The Book of Luke states that Satan entered into this apostle.

Pharaoh's daughter found him floating in a basket in the Nile.

God destroyed these two cities but spared Lot and his family.

This Roman governor asked Jesus, "What is truth?"

Word for the departure of the Israelites from Egypt.

What word completes the quotation? "Love thy neighbor as --------."

Which saint wrote letters to the Thessalonians and other Christian communities?