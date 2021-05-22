Ten years past the tornado, Joplin reflects, looks forward

JOPLIN, Mo. -- J.E. and Terrla Cruse clutched their young children in a corner of the basement as a tornado churned through their house, their neighborhood and their city.

It sounded like a 747 aircraft passing directly overhead. Their ears popped. Light bulbs exploded. Dirt and debris swirled around them.

After the initial roar, "It kinda got quiet," J.E. Cruse said.

"Then it hit us again."

Terrla Cruse recalls holding 7-week-old Lauren. She feared she was squeezing the baby too hard, but upon loosening her grip, she feared she wasn't squeezing hard enough to keep Lauren from being sucked out of her arms.

The tornado destroyed the Cruse family's home on South Joplin Avenue. All four family members, including 4-year-old Isabella, endured unscathed.

"Thank goodness we had the basement. I don't know what we would have done without the basement," Terrla Cruse said.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado, an EF5 that killed 161 people, injured hundreds more and left a trail of destruction 6 miles long and three-quarters of a mile wide through town. An EF5 is the strongest rating for a tornado and indicates wind speed reaching above 200 mph.

It was the seventh-deadliest tornado in U.S. history, the worst since 1947, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Sunday, May 22, 2011

Keith Stammer, director of the Joplin-Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, was watching the radar on his iPad when "things started to look like they might get kind of dicey," he said. The area went under tornado watch at 1:30 p.m.

Stammer headed to the office.

"We initially got a warning on a tornado that was heading toward Joplin, for which we sounded the sirens, but that tornado turned north," he said.

A second tornado formed on the west side of town. The sirens sounded again about 5:30 p.m., Stammer said.

J.E. Cruse was watching a Cardinals-Royals baseball game on television when he noticed the sky darkening.

"When you live in southwest Missouri, you get used to it," he said.

But about 5:30 p.m., he saw what he described as an unusual blue-ish green tint to the darkness. The television was going in and out.

"So, we're like, well, OK, let's just go downstairs," he said.

'Beyond horrific'

St. John's Regional Medical Center took a direct hit from the tornado like several of the city's landmarks. Less than a mile south from where St. John's stood is Freeman Health System, a competing hospital missed by the tornado.

Freeman felt the storm's damage in a different way.

Paula Baker, Freeman's president and chief executive officer, served as the chief clinical officer at the time. She arrived at the hospital as the tornado was tearing through town, she said.

The magnitude of the situation hit Freeman staff members when a man walked in, holding his abdomen.

"When our nurse got closer, she saw that his insides were visible. And she asked him, oh my gosh, what happened to you, sir? And he said, it was the tornado," Baker said.

People began showing up in throngs. Ambulances and private vehicles lined up at the emergency room entrance to deliver the wounded. Patients filled the hospital. Freeman treated more than a thousand people that night and did 22 life-saving surgeries over the first 12 hours, Baker said.

Injuries were "beyond horrific," Baker said.

Impalements. Traumatic head injuries. Some appeared as if their skin had been ripped off their body.

Baker spent several hours that night just holding hands of tornado victims, some of whom didn't survive the night. She wanted to ensure they didn't die alone.

"There wasn't time for the family to get there, nor did family maybe even know where they were," she said.

Telephone service and electricity were out, so Freeman relied on its generator for power. Cellphone service was spotty at best, Baker said.

Some patients from the crippled St. John's began arriving at Freeman.

"In many cases, we didn't even know why that patient was in the hospital, because there was no way to communicate that. Some would have notes pinned to their gowns. Others we just had to figure out," she said.

The tornado hit a neighborhood where many of Freeman's physicians and nurses lived. Many left the rubble of their homes and headed to the hospital, she said.

Baker didn't go home for three days.

Finding the wounded

Trying to figure out what happened was "rather overwhelming" initially, Stammer said.

"Which is not unusual for a large-scale event. It was really Monday morning into Monday afternoon before we really got a handle on what was happening to us," he said.

"Every morning at 7 o'clock, we would get together and say, 'this is what needs to be done and this is who needs to do it,'" Stammer said. "And that evening at 7 o'clock we would get together and talk about what went well and what needs to be done differently."

Priorities included getting the wounded the medical attention they needed and searching for those who were missing, he said.

As many as 50 police dog rescue teams worked the area. An airplane searched from above. Divers searched bodies of water. Search teams went through all buildings in the tornado's path six times to make sure they covered everything, Stammer said.

"We did search and rescue, honestly, all throughout the week, but we found our last live person on Tuesday afternoon," two days after the tornado, he said. "We did a complete sweep of the city, east to west and west to east, depending on the day, Sunday through Friday night."

Stammer's department set up a multiagency resource center where tornado victims could come to get different kinds of help, whether that was securing a place to stay, finding missing loved ones or getting medical attention.

Help arrives

More than 100,000 volunteers -- including many from Northwest Arkansas -- flocked to Joplin in the days, weeks and months after the tornado to help the city recover and rebuild.

"It was pretty amazing," Stammer said. "I was really pleased with the volunteer efforts on the part of not only our local citizens, but we literally had people from all over the United States and some foreign countries who came to help."

Capt. Nathan Keck of the Rogers Fire Department was among the emergency responders who arrived in the immediate aftermath.

The scale of the disaster shocked him.

"It was total, complete devastation. No matter where you went in the tornado's path, there was debris of all kinds, everywhere you looked and stepped. At one point, we found half of a car, just the front half," Keck said.

He recalled being able to see St. John's hospital from the other side of town because everything that had been blocking the view was gone.

Keck said his team searched an apartment complex behind Walmart throughout the night. They found a few survivors who rode out the storm, and some residents returned to search for belongings.

They also searched the Home Depot, which was destroyed.

"We searched all day and found lots of belongings people had left behind," he said. "Like a purse hanging on a stroller in the middle of what was left of the store. No people in sight.

"We did find some victims under the front wall of the store and worked to remove them."

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said he spent the evening of the tornado preparing firefighters, ambulance and rescue crews to respond.

"Being across the state line we had to quickly navigate questions about licensure and the federal disaster declaration," Jenkins said. "Those aren't heroic topics, but it was essential for the complicated scenario we were in. Joplin had initially made a request for ambulances and subsequently asked for technical rescue assistance."

Lessons learned

Rogers crews stayed for several days with little sleep, shelter or food, Jenkins said.

He went up the second day, concerned about the environment they were working in. He wanted to see what additional resources and support Rogers and Northwest Arkansas needed to send. Firefighters from other Northwest Arkansas departments, including Springdale, Fayetteville and Bentonville, also responded.

Jenkins said he remembers thinking they needed to work with their Northwest Arkansas partners to ensure they were better prepared for the next major storm.

"The Joplin tornado -- while tragic and sad -- helped Rogers and the entire state of Arkansas become better prepared," Jenkins said. "We learned from Joplin, and we're proud to help our brothers and sisters to the north. Tragedy has a way of bonding people and focusing us on getting better."

Bella Vista Fire Chief Stephen Sims said his firefighters and emergency medical staff members were in Joplin shortly after the tornado struck. They observed wounded people walking dazed in the streets.

Sims said Bella Vista sent two advanced life support ambulances with three personnel on each ambulance. The department sent a command vehicle with Sims and four other support personnel. Another member drove his own vehicle with construction supplies in case they were needed.

They started taking calls and transporting patients to hospitals -- some within the Joplin area, others as far as Tulsa, Okla. -- the minute they arrived, he said. They worked nonstop for about 14 hours.

"It was amazing. It was amazing. I think everyone there would say same thing. It was just unbelievable," he said.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff's Office went with her church, Keypoint Church in Bentonville. She remembers picking up photographs in the rubble. One of a child had "love grandma" written on it.

She imagined it hanging on someone's refrigerator.

Rachel Osborn-Cox, executive director of the Compassion House in Springdale, was involved with the volunteer program AmeriCorps at the time. AmeriCorps provided critical support to Joplin, including managing thousands of self-dispatched volunteers, according to FEMA's 2011 study of the tornado response.

Osborn-Cox put out a call on social media the night of the tornado to collect donations of supplies to take to Joplin. Organizations such as the Samaritan Community Center, Helping Hands and the Salvation Army donated items to take north.

"It seemed like everyone here in Northwest Arkansas came together, and it was really a beautiful community collective," she said.

Her thoughts upon arriving in Joplin?

"The most overwhelming thing I'd ever seen."

Rebuilding, reflecting

Ryan Stanley and his family took shelter in their basement several miles from the tornado's impact zone. He got a phone call informing him the local Home Depot had been leveled.

"My aunt, who at the time was 65, single lady, lives a block from Home Depot," he said.

He grabbed his car keys and rushed to find her. She was in shock, but OK.

Stanley, a Joplin native, has been a City Council member since 2014, and last year was named mayor. Joplin was founded as a mining town, a heritage that has made it gritty and resilient, he said.

Federal, state and local entities provided Joplin more than $321 million for cleanup and rebuilding efforts, according to a fact sheet distributed by the city. Joplin's population has grown slightly over the past decade, from 50,100 in 2010 to about 51,000 as of 2019, according to the city. Joplin has seen an average of five new homes built per week since the tornado, with a total of 2,524 new, single-family home permits to date.

Stanley chooses to dwell on the positives that have emerged over the past decade. A state-of-the-art school replaced Joplin High School, which was destroyed. New homes replaced older ones; some new retailers have moved in, he said.

The 16-acre Mercy Park opened in 2016 on the site of what was St. John's Regional Medical Center. It offers walking trails, a pond and sculptures. Just southeast of the park is Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, which opened in 2017 in a building that was the temporary hospital replacing the destroyed St. John's. Mercy Health System donated the land and the building for the school.

It was the first medical school campus to open in Missouri in nearly 50 years.

Mercy Hospital Joplin -- a 900,000-square-foot, $435 million facility -- opened in 2015, about 3 miles southeast of Mercy Park.

Kansas City University, meanwhile, planned to break ground today on a new dental school in the city, said Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I think that really speaks to the direction Joplin is heading," Slifka said. "Business services are evolving and growing to serve our growing population."

The 10-year anniversary is a good opportunity to reflect on not only what was lost, but what has been accomplished since May 2011, Stanley said.

Sticking around

The Cruse family lived with J.E.'s parents for the first three months after the tornado until they bought a home about 5 miles north of where they lived.

"We wanted a neighborhood where there are trees still standing," J.E. Cruse said.

And yes, the house has a basement, with a storm shelter.

A new home has been built on the site of their former one.

J.E., a commercial lender at a local bank, and Terrla, a nurse, never thought about leaving Joplin. They both grew up in southwest Missouri, and their extended family is there. Plus, they can't forget the outpouring of community support they felt after they lost their home.

They also are optimistic about the city's future.

"Joplin is getting bigger and better," J.E. said.

