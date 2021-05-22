Texarkana names choice for city manager

TEXARKANA — The city Board of Directors has named a Ruston, La., man with extensive experience in municipal government as the lone finalist to be the next city manager.

Jay Ellington has the board’s “full support,” and a vote finalizing his hiring is expected during today’s regular meeting, Mayor Allen Brown said Friday.

His comments came after a 20-minute private board meeting called to discuss Ellington’s employment contract.

Ellington has served as interim city manager in Corpus Christi, Texas, and as administrative/general services director in Ruston, according to a city news release issued Friday.

His experience also includes stints as parks and recreation director in Manassas, Va., and Butte, Mont., according to city officials and his profile on the professional social media site LinkedIn.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from Louisiana Tech University and an MBA from Centenary College, and he is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute-Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.