The outdoors are calling to locked-down dwellers

After a year where people have largely been confined to their homes, it seems the great outdoors is a place people want to spend time in more than ever.

That's apparent, based on a new report from Fixr.

The home improvement resource website recently released its 2021 Outdoor Living Trends report and it shows that homeowners definitely want to embrace outside.

"Due to ongoing restrictions and people's choice to lay off vacations this year, the exterior of homes has become more important than ever before. This heightened priority for being able to enjoy the outside area at home has meant a huge shift in trends being seen in yards and gardens across the nation," Fixr said in a news release.

For the report, Fixr surveyed 48 high-level home construction experts. They were also asked a blend of open-ended and multiple-choice questions so that Fixr could get a better understanding of this year's outdoor trends.

Among the findings from the survey were that outdoor kitchens were the most desired additions to the exterior of a home, according to 61% of surveyed professionals.

Outdoor kitchens are also something that general contracting design/build firm Spindle & Oak has come across.

"As we hunker down for a spring/summer season with [smaller] crowd gatherings, many homeowners are opting for creating their own outdoor gathering spaces, in order to host a smaller group of friends/family," owner Ben Walker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked about top outdoor design trends. "We are installing outdoor fireplaces and fire pits for warmth and ambience, and outdoor kitchens for sharing a meal while enjoying the outdoors. We have also seen a surge in requests for screened porches and 4-season porches, which are key to give homeowners protection from insects and the elements."

But outdoor spaces won't only be utilized in the warmer months. Fixr's survey showed that around 48% of outdoor spaces will be adapted for use during every season of the year. That includes the fire pits that Walker mentioned along with patio covers and outdoor lighting.

Speaking of patios, 48% of experts told Fixr that patios and decks are the most popular outdoor spaces.

"With a porch and a patio, you get a lot of different benefits," the report said. "Porches can help improve the curb appeal of your home and also give you a place to gather and entertain whatever the weather. Patios are more private. At ground level, they're also more accessible to the rest of the yard and to the house itself. They have the option of being covered also which allows them to be used during rainy or cooler days."

According to Walker, clients want to extend their living room to the outdoors and bond in the warm weather.

"Creating a patio out of either natural stone or pavers just outside your indoor living room helps invite your family and/or guests outside to enjoy to weather," he said.