Tools & Toys: WORX Circular Saw and Malicious Women Candle Co.

WORX Nitro Power Share Circular Saw

What's to love: Part of the Power Share Pro line that uses batteries compatible with 35 other do-it-yourself home and garden tools. The batteries use cell-cooling technology and are wrapped in thermoplastic material that help extend run times, deflect heat and maximize performance.

What does it do: The circular saw is great for ripping and cross-cutting lumber and making bevel cuts. Adjustments may be made quickly with a lever that lowers and raises the base plate and an adjustment knob at the front sets the bevel angle. The company says the high-efficiency brushless motor provides 25% more power and 50% longer run time than comparable brushed motors. It also runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup resulting in smooth, reliable operation and extended life of the saw. The saw sells for $199 and comes with 20V Power Share Pro 4.0 Ah battery, charger, 24-tooth carbide-tipped saw blade, parallel edge guide, vacuum adapter and hex key for blade changes. Visit Worx.com for more information.

Malicious Women Candle Co.

What's to love: Candles made by women for people with a sense of humor.

What does it do: Hand poured natural soy candles from a female-owned company in Snohomish, Wash., with a portion of every sale supporting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. The candles come with cheeky labels and are wonderfully scented. For example, the label for the candle "We Are Sisters. & Much More" says it is infused with "The Stories Mom Doesn't Know About ... And She Never Will!" The scent is actually Lemon Drop Martini. Prices start at $25. Visit maliciouswomenco.com for more information.