UA staff, students with shot unmask

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fully vaccinated students and employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings or practice social distancing starting Monday at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The UA announcement Friday cited recommendations announced May 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those vaccinated against covid-19.

Mask and distancing requirements at UA remain in place "at this time" for those not vaccinated, the UA announcement stated.

Desks and other types of seating will this summer remain arranged as they have been to allow for physical distancing in classrooms and dining areas, UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email, adding that "social distancing is built-in to our classroom plans this summer."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Rushing also said there are no plans to change similar seating arrangements in place at campus libraries.

Public entities and state agencies will not be allowed to impose mask mandates after a new state law, Act 1002, goes into effect in late July.

Universities in the state have differed in their response to passage of the law and the most recent CDC recommendation that fully vaccinated individuals need not wear marks or practice physical distancing except where required by rules or regulations.

Earlier this week, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced that face coverings would continue to be required indoors with limited exceptions through late July. The University of Central Arkansas announced a loosening of requirements for fully vaccinated individuals in some indoor settings but that a mask requirement would continue for classrooms and labs into the summer.

At UA, Rushing said that it will be on an honor system that unvaccinated individuals are expected to comply with masking requirements, adding that "we expect our community to use good judgment to help protect themselves and those around them."

Masks will continue to be required in the Razorback Transit bus system, the campus medical clinic and an on-campus child-care center, according to the exceptions noted in the UA announcement.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in a virtual talk Friday to a UA Honors College class that the university will "go on a strong program this summer and into the fall to encourage the vaccination of our entire campus," adding that "I think we want to get to that 80 to 85%" vaccination rate.

Steinmetz referred to a new state law, Act 977, which states, in part, that "a state agency or entity, a political subdivision of the state, or a state or local official shall not mandate or require an individual to receive a vaccine or immunization for coronavirus 2019."

"That actually prohibits us from mandating the vaccine," Steinmetz said. "So as an institution that receives state support, we can't mandate it."

In its Friday announcement the university estimated that "at least 15,000 faculty, staff and students have already been vaccinated." The estimate comes from more than 5,000 employees vaccinated "through opportunities coordinated by the university" as well as information from the Arkansas Department of Health, it read.

A total of 25,847 students enrolled this spring at UA, university data shows.

The university's faculty senate in April approved a nonbinding resolution calling for the university to continue its face covering requirement indoors "until the CDC declares the wearing of face coverings in public buildings no longer necessary."

Faculty senate chair Stephen Caldwell referred back to the previous resolution by faculty in a Friday email.

"The CDC has since changed their guidance, and campus has changed their policies to match. This seems a reasonable approach," said Caldwell, an associate professor in UA's Department of Music.

Razorback baseball began allowing fans on Thursday to fill Baum-Walker Stadium, unlike previous contests this season where social distancing limited attendance. The university also dropped its mask requirement for game attendees.

Kevin Trainor, a UA Athletics spokesman, described the change as coming about "in conjunction" with an NCAA announcement Wednesday that championship events need not require masking or physical distancing unless mandated by public health authorities.

Dr. Huda Sharaf, medical director of UA's Pat Walker Health Center, in statement said that full vaccination begins 14 days after the final covid-19 vaccine dose.

"Of course, it's perfectly fine for those vaccinated individuals who aren't quite ready, to continue to wear masks and social distance when possible. That's an option, too," Sharaf said.