Walmart outlines stages of back-to-office plan

Walmart Inc. said Friday said that starting in July, all of its offices will be able to accommodate up to half its workers who want to use them. Employees will have flexibility as to how much time they spend on campus, though, even as Walmart aims to bring most of them back in September.

Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, outlined the company's latest plans in her monthly update to U.S.-based employees, most of whom have worked remotely during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Bentonville-based retailer's first priority is looking out for the health, safety and well-being of its workers, Morris said.

In addition, the company has two other core principles related to "future ways of working," Morris said.

"We believe that being together in our campus offices helps us shape our culture, collaborate, innovate and build relationships," she said.

However, Morris also said the company is "excited that we've developed new ways of working and want to provide a healthy amount of flexibility to aid productivity as well as to retain and attract great associates."

Global tech workers, who've been working remotely throughout the pandemic, will get separate updates as they transition to working virtually on a permanent basis, Morris said.

Walmart is using a phased approach to transition workers back into its offices over the next few months. Some office space is available now as needed.

Over the summer, company leaders will keep employees informed of key meetings and events for which they would ideally be on campus.

"The rest of the working time this summer should be defined by individual teams and associates," Morris said.

Then, if it aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at that time, Walmart's goal is to be at 100% employee capacity in September.

"While ensuring a flexible workplace, we're aiming to have the majority of associates back on campus, the majority of the time, after Labor Day," Morris said.

Regarding flexibility, Morris said this "will look different for each business, team and associate, so we are not defining a set percentage of time or day to be in the office."

The retailer's approach, after the three core principles, is "enabling leaders to decide with their teams where, when and how work is being done," Morris said.