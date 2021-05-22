Wildcats extend school's title run

BENTON -- Harding Academy will have to make room in its crowded trophy case after the Wildcats stomped their way to another state championship.

Kade Smith was impressive on the hill, and both Levi Lang and Daniel Henley had two RBI as Harding Academy blew past Walnut Ridge 8-1 to capture the Class 3A baseball title Friday at Everett Field.

Lang also had two hits for the Wildcats, who added a baseball crown to the football and basketball state titles they won earlier in the school year. Harding Academy is the only school in state history to accomplish that feat, and it's now done it twice. The first time was in 2013.

"It's fun to be a part of it," said Harding Academy Coach Alex Smith, who is also a wide receivers coach on the football team. "We have a lot of kids that play all these sports. I think it says less about the coaches and more about the kids, although we've got great coaches, too. But I'm so proud of the way the guys came out [Friday], the way they played.

"Kade Smith on the mound, you can't say enough about him. He's been awesome for us all year."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/522boys3a/]

He was exceptional in the finale for the Wildcats, who made it 5 for 5 in baseball championship games. The junior yielded 4 hits and struck out 7 in 7 innings. He also had an RBI and drew a pair of walks to help the Wildcats keep pressure on the Bobcats.

"I just had to go out there and throw strikes," said Kade Smith, who was a safety on the football team and a sixth man on the basketball team. "It's a big confidence booster when we ... scored three in the first inning. When you get a lead, you just throw strikes. If they hit it, we get an out.

"But it's fun to make history."

With both the boys and girls soccer teams playing in title matches today, Harding Academy could add more hardware to its haul.

On the diamond, Harding Academy tagged Walnut Ridge starting pitcher Cole Manning for three runs in the first, one in the second and two in the third.

That cushion rivaled the advantage the Wildcats built 14 days ago when the teams played in the 3A-Region 2 final. Harding Academy led 8-0 after two innings and rolled to a 13-3 victory.

"You've got to give Harding all the credit," Walnut Ridge Coach Jason Belcher said. "They came out right away and jumped on us. We ended up giving up three, but we competed throughout the entire game.

"We had some balls that were smashed right at guys. But that's baseball. We helped them out with a couple of errors, and when you do that, it's tough to win."

Lang scored on a wild pitch, and Gavin Alveti was ruled safe at home when Walnut Ridge catcher Nolan Belcher dropped the ball while trying to apply a tag on him, giving Harding Academy a 2-0 lead in the first. Chris Anderson added an RBI single in the inning.

The Wildcats padded their advantage on Lang's RBI in the second, then got a two-run single from Henley in the third. Smith, who didn't allow a hit until Manning's liner in the top of the fourth, came up with an RBI in the bottom half of that inning to push Harding Academy's lead to 7-0.

Lang's sacrifice fly in the fifth supplied the last insurance run before Manning snapped the Bobcats' scoreless drought by scoring on a Cannon Baker hit in the sixth.

"Timely hitting came into to play," Alex Smith said. "I think you can tell that we were a lot more comfortable at the plate, we were a lot more comfortable in the field because of those early runs. I think we still play OK under pressure, but it sure is nice, especially as a coach, to have a little bit of that pressure off early."