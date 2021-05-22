Wisconsin looks at 27 voter cases

MADISON, Wis. — Election officials in Wisconsin identified just 27 potential voter fraud cases out of 3.3 million ballots cast in the November presidential election and forwarded them to local district attorneys for possible prosecution, based on documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state’s open records law.

A search of online court records shows no charges have yet been filed against any of the 27 people. Also, future cases of potential fraud could always be forwarded to prosecutors.

The AP received every case identified by local clerks that were forwarded to the Wisconsin Elections Commission as required under state law. The records detail cases where election officials noted an irregularity that may have been illegal and flagged it for prosecutors to investigate.