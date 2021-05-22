Woodlawn seizes control during 8th

BENTON -- Woodlawn picked up title No. 7 with a big burst in inning No. 8.

The Bears pushed across the go-ahead run in the eighth to outlast South Side Bee Branch 5-2 in the Class 2A state baseball final Friday at Everett Field.

The victory completed a dominant season for Woodlawn (33-3), which won its last 22 games. Unlike many of those games, the Bears were tested in this one.

Neither team scored for the next four innings after South Side Bee Branch tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third, but the Bears broke through with three runs in the eighth.

"We knew it was going to be a dogfight from the get-go," Woodlawn Coach Tommy Richardson said. "We knew that [South Side Bee Branch] was a good baseball team, and we give them all the respect. We knew they weren't going to come in here and roll over."

South Side Bee Branch (27-9) stood tall for seven innings, thanks to an outstanding effort by pitcher Gus Holland. The senior, who had 18 strikeouts last week in the semifinals against England, struck out 16 and walked 1 in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander had three innings where he struck out the side, and he left in the top of the seventh because he'd eclipsed the pitch-count limit of 110.

Cale Edmonds responded for Woodlawn by scattering 6 hits over 7 innings with 9 strikeouts. He struck out the final three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh, then watched as Ethan Gardner came on in the eighth to close it out.

"You've just got to clear your head, and you can't think about anything when you get out there on the mound," said Edmonds, who earned the game's MVP award. "You've just got to relax, no expressions or anything. It's all body language."

The Bears got to Holland in the first inning, sending seven batters to the plate to grab a 2-0 lead on a two-run single from Jaxson Case.

"I was proud to get those two in the first inning and relax," Richardson said. "I thought that was a big deal for us."

Holland also relaxed after that first frame and began mowing down the Bears, and his contribution at the plate in the third helped the Hornets pull even.

After Parker Hutchins opened with a single and Connor Bise reached on a fielder's choice, Holland smacked a double into right field that scored both to tie the game 2-2.

Neither Woodlawn nor South Side Branch had anyone advance past second base over the next three innings. When Holland gave way to Bice with two outs in the seventh, the Bears put a runner on third, but he was stranded when Jaydon Manes grounded out.

"He dealt. man," South Side Bee Branch Coach Jeffery Liggin said of Holland. "Two games in a row, he just dealt. You can't ask for nothing better than a senior coming out there and competing. Sixteen and 18 [strikeouts] in two games. The kid's a dude.

"But early in the game, we got guys on in a bunch of innings and made some base-running mistakes. It's just a part of baseball. We played their socks off, but we just made the mistakes at crucial times."

Those miscues caught up to the Hornets in the eighth.

South Side Bee Branch committed three errors in the inning, one of which resulted in two runs. The other run arrived via a single from Owen Stover.

The Hornets put a runner on in the bottom half of the frame when University of Arkansas commitment Easton Swofford singled up the middle, but Gardner struck out Gage Johnston looking to lock up the Bears' fourth title since 2016.

"I liked it when [Holland] came out because he was mowing us down," Richardson said. "I was ready to see something else. We see more righties than we do lefties, and he was hitting his spots. But I'm proud of my guys.

"Every [state title] is big. Someone asked me the other day which one is the biggest. I'm like, 'The next one.' We'll start working on that one Monday."