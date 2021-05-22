Yes, re-inspect

The story anchored the front page. And deservedly so: The state Department of Transportation is re-inspecting bridges around the state, from Fort Smith to Helena-West Helena.

A bridge inspector's team apparently missed a crack in a beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis in 2019, according to officials. The crack, now appearing more like a break, was discovered last week, and all traffic over the bridge had to be re-routed.

The bridge inspector has been fired. And the state is going back again, re-inspecting the bridges his team was responsible for.

An agency spokesperson said the re-inspection teams are "knocking them out pretty fast." Let's hope so.

The re-inspections include bridges over the White River, the Arkansas River and Table Rock Lake (in Eureka Springs). None of them have the kind of traffic going east and west between Tennessee and Arkansas, but they're all important for those who use them.

Recent American transportation history shows what terrible things can happen when bridges collapse. Dozens of people can die. The good news in the case of the I-40 Memphis bridge is that officials caught the problem before it turned into tragedy.