Aces in the hole

GREG CONNELL, No. 16, Rebsamen Golf Course (Little Rock), 123 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Cal Callaway, Robert Green.

LARRY GLOVER, No. 3, Country Club of Arkansas (Maumelle), 9-iron, 103 yards. Witnesses: John Cullen, Mike Miller John Mayes, Barry Vincent.

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

ffrisco@adgnewsroom.com