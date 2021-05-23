Airbnb, VRBO hosts discuss hotel tax with directors

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city is asking Airbnb and VRBO -- or Vacation Rentals By Owner -- private rental owners to pay a local hotel/motel tax going forward.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson and the city board of directors addressed a letter sent to owners of Airbnb and VRBO rentals during the city board meeting last week. There are 15 private rental owners in the city, Patterson said.

The letter sent by Patterson states a 2% hotel/motel tax passed by the public in 1996 hasn't been paid by the owners and hosts of Airbnb and VRBO locations, and is required to be collected and remitted to the city going forward.

Taxes listed in the letter from the city were a 6.5% state tax, a 2% city sales tax, a 1% county tax and the 2% hotel/motel tax, which brings the total to 11.5%, he said. Patterson said since the letter was sent out, he learned there's also a 2% Arkansas Tourism Tax, which raises the amount from 11.5% to 13.5%. No second letter has been sent with the updated total, he said.

Presently, Airbnb and VRBO owners are paying the 6.5% state tax, the 2% city sales tax, 1% county tax and the 2% Arkansas Tourism Tax, Patterson said. Neither Airbnb nor VRBO owners are paying the 2% city hotel/motel tax.

The locations are also required to have the business license and a fire inspection under city code. Depending on what zone the rental is in, a special use permit is also be required, the letter states.

There is no up front fee to acquire a business license and Patterson said Thursday he's waiving the $100 special use permit fee for 30 days. If a private owner/host needed extra time, Patterson said he would be willing to grant the business an extension.

"I don't want the $100 application fee to hold somebody up," Patterson said.

During the meeting, several private rental owners and hosts showed up and two individuals came forward to speak.

Rex Harris, who owns a small cottage across from city hall and rents it through Airbnb, said he and the other owners have spoken with Airbnb to figure out the issue.

"We just need some clarification on what you are getting from Airbnb and VRBO, and what's going to be expected of us," Harris said.

Melanie Chambers, a Realtor with Remax and the fiancee of Michael Cassels, one of the private rental owners with properties in Fayetteville, Hot Springs and Siloam Springs, found the letter to be confusing and wanted clarification.

"Airbnb and VRBO collects (the taxes) and they're supposed to submit it to you all," Chambers said.

According to an online message from Airbnb, the business entered into a collection agreement and is required by law to start collecting and remitting local tax with the tax collector in Fayetteville and Siloam Springs

However, when Airbnb listed the tax amounts paid, the 2% hotel/motel tax for Siloam Springs wasn't listed on the taxes collected for Siloam Springs but was listed for Cassels' Fayetteville locations.

Airbnb's terms of conditions also state the host is ultimately responsible for determining and fulfilling tax obligations under applicable laws to report, collect, remit, or include any applicable value added taxes or other indirect taxes, occupancy taxes, tourist, income or other taxes.

The company collects taxes from owners/hosts in communities and states they have agreements with, Airbnb's terms and conditions state. Airbnb may seek additional amounts from members in the event taxes collected and remitted are insufficient to fully discharge the member's tax obligation and the member agrees the only remedy for a refund is through the tax authority, terms state.

Airbnb customer support was contacted through its website and it provided a list of cities with agreements with Airbnb to collect occupancy taxes from.

As of Friday, Airbnb has contracts with 11 Arkansas cities to collect hotel/motel or occupancy taxes: Batesville, Bella Vista, Bentonville, Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Springdale, according to Airbnb's help center. If a city does not have that agreement with Airbnb, responsibility for the occupancy tax falls upon the host, the terms state.

Patterson said the city has been trying to come to an agreement with Airbnb, but the rental company has put its program for agreements with cities on pause and told the city during its last communication March 10 the program remained on pause, Patterson said. Airbnb didn't tell the city why the program was paused.

VRBO told the city its contract states the host is required to remit the hotel/motel tax to the city and said VRBO could connect the city with VRBO's policy team to help the city engage the VRBO hosts, Patterson said.

Cassels also contracts his property through VRBO, which reached out to Cassels. VRBO's help center told Cassels he needed a letter from the tax authority to show there's an additional 2% tax required during the booking process, the message states. The message didn't state if VRBO would start collecting the hotel/motel tax if the letter was provided.

VRBO's policies regarding tax collection state the company will collect lodging taxes from travelers in jurisdictions where VRBO is required to by law or agreement.

In certain localities and states where an agreement hasn't been reached or no law exists to collect and remit certain taxes, the burden would fall on the host. Presently, VRBO only collects the following taxes in Arkansas: Arkansas State Gross Receipts Tax, Local Sales and Use Taxes, and Arkansas State Tourism Tax.

City Director Lesa Rissler asked if hosts were going to have to have sprinkler systems installed if the fire marshal comes out. Patterson said he suspected the owners and hosts are going to need a fire extinguisher and a smoke detector.

Patterson later said he spoke with Fire Marshal Dustin Kindell, who said if there was to be an inspection, all the rentals would be required to have are a smoke detector, fire extinguisher and a carbon monoxide detector if the location has a gas appliance. Patterson said he's looking to eliminate that inspection for the private rentals.

Rissler also asked if these businesses would be allowed to operate until the process is complete. Patterson said the private rentals would be able to continue operating until they received their licenses and permits.

Director David Allen said the taxes were part of the process and when he traveled to different states he has had to pay upwards of 20% for various taxes to stay in a hotel.

Allen also said Amazon upset retail and states had to pass internet sales tax laws. Airbnb and VRBO have disrupted the entire hotel industry and now states will have to adjust to this.

"I think it's just a normal process Phillip," Allen said. "I think this is part of life."

Marc Hayot may be reached by email at mhayot@nwadg.com.