Arkansas Achievers

Conway Corp has presented three Conway High School seniors with scholarships for their performance in the classroom and on the field during the 2020-21 school year:

• Maggie Batson was honored as the Ruth Doyle Award winner. Batson was also named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year as the female athlete with the highest grade-point average. She was presented $1,000 in scholarships from Conway Corp.

• The Male Scholar Athlete of the Year is Gunter Campbell. He will receive a $500 scholarship for finishing with the highest grade-point average among male athletes.

• The outstanding male athlete of the year, the Frank. E. Robins Award, was presented to Cade Swindle. Swindle was awarded a $500 scholarship.

