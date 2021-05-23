Best-sellers

Fiction

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

21ST BIRTHDAY by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 21st book in the Women's Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.

SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and plans to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

A GAMBLING MAN by David Baldacci. Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.

FINDING ASHLEY by Danielle Steel. Two estranged sisters, one a former best-selling author, the other a nun, reconnect as one searches for the child the other gave up.