Best-sellers
Fiction
THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
21ST BIRTHDAY by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 21st book in the Women's Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.
SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and plans to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.
PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.
THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.
THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
A GAMBLING MAN by David Baldacci. Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.
FINDING ASHLEY by Danielle Steel. Two estranged sisters, one a former best-selling author, the other a nun, reconnect as one searches for the child the other gave up.
THE NEWCOMER by Mary Kay Andrews. After discovering her sister dead, Letty Carnahan drives away with her niece and finds potential trouble with a police detective at a Florida motel.
Nonfiction
KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
THE PREMONITION by Michael Lewis. Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of covid-19.
FINDING THE MOTHER TREE by Suzanne Simard. An ecologist describes ways trees communicate, cooperate and compete.
THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.
PERSIST by Elizabeth Warren. The senior senator from Massachusetts shares six influential perspectives that shaped her life and advocacy.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.
YOU ARE YOUR BEST THING edited by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown. An anthology of writing on the Black experience and shame resilience.
Paperback fiction
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
THE SILENT PATIENT by Alex Michaelides.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
THE WOMAN WITH THE BLUE STAR by Pam Jenoff.
LATER by Stephen King.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BECOMING by Michelle Obama.
NOMADLAND by Jessica Bruder.
MINOR FEELINGS by Cathy Park Hong.
WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
Source: The New York Times