North Little Rock notebook

The North Little Rock School Board approved Thursday the hiring of dozens of teachers and administrators for its Summer Learning Loss program.

The School Board in April approved a five-week summer school program for the district. The program will operate from June 7 to July 8 for secondary school students and from June 14 to July 15 for elementary school students.

Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said summer school will be mandatory for face-to-face instruction of students who need academic recovery, but it is also open to students who want to accelerate their learning.

"We are excited that our teachers and administrators have welcomed this opportunity to work with our students for a few weeks over the summer," Pilewski said in a Friday news release. "We believe this additional help that we are providing for our students will help them prepare for the next school year."

Marques Collins, the assistant principal at Meadow Park Elementary School, will be the Seventh Street Elementary School principal next year.

The North Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved Collins' appointment.

Collins began his professional career in the Pine Bluff School District, where he served as a teacher and an assistant principal. While in Pine Bluff, he was named the district's Teacher of the Year in 2015 and district Assistant Principal of the Year in 2017. He joined the North Little Rock School District in August 2018.

A crawfish boil block party is set for today on Main Street in North Little Rock.

Restaurants in the Argenta District will host the event, and spots will be set up along the street where patrons can buy crawfish, red beans and rice, jambalaya and drinks. Blues musician Jesse Cotton Stone will perform.

The event is from 2-4 p.m.