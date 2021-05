Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 8801 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, $13,700,000.

CDI Contractors Inc., 1200 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock, $2,400,000.

Jeronimo Lopez, 11000 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Corco Construction, LLC, 14300 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $537,000.

Clark Contractors, LLC, 15825 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $400,000.

VCC, LLC, 500 South University Ave., Little Rock, $300,000.

Mark Loose, 6416 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $210,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Love Construction, 16 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $472,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., 4911 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $350,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC, 724 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Hill Development, LLC, 1616 East Third St., Little Rock, $180,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 95 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

Icon Homes, LLCR, 1011 Nix Road, Little Rock, $135,000.

Best Builders Inc., 10223 Tela Drive, Little Rock, $96,000.

Evco Construction, LLC, 93 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, $78,000.