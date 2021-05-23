Center to host ceramics classes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome guest artist Yelena Petroukhina to lead summer ceramics workshops.

The workshops are set for June 28 through July 2, and July 5. Sessions include a daytime camp, 1-4 p.m., for youths ages 12-17, and an evening workshop from 6-8:30 p.m. for adults 18 and older.

The workshops will be in the ceramics studio at ASC's new facility, The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Renovation of The ARTSpace building was made possible by a $2.5 million grant from the Windgate Foundation, according to a news release.

This programming coincides with ASC's exhibition "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Ceramics of Yelena Petroukhina." In her sculptural work, Petroukhina uses clay to build simple house forms. Her exhibition at ASC explores the ideas of home and comfort, and this theme will carry into the workshops.

Born and raised in Bryansk, Russia, she lives in Little Rock where she teaches art at Horace Mann Middle School. Petroukhina is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Visit her website at yelenapetroukhina.net.

"Defining Home" is on view through July 10 in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery. The exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

The two workshops are designed for students of all experience levels.

"Whether your experiences in clay are limited or you are an experienced ceramicist, the workshops will jump-start your excitement about clay-forming techniques," Petroukhina said. "Through demonstrations, discussions and personalized attention, students will work on creating well-crafted, thoughtful sculptural work."

While exploring concepts of home to develop their pieces, students will use clay slabs to construct single- or multiple-component sculptural forms. They will explore the possibilities of clay as a canvas for imagery and visual narratives. They will also use underglazes and printing techniques such as monoprinting and image transfer. Students will also be introduced to kiln use.

The July 5 session is for students to pick up their final fired pieces and for a culminating group activity.

The cost per student is $120 for ASC members and $150 for nonmembers and includes all materials. The workshops are limited to 15 students each.

For details or to register for the adult ceramics workshop, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or for the youth ceramics camp, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Participants may also register by calling (870) 536-3375.