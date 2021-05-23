China's rover starts exploration of Mars

BEIJING -- China's first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China's space administration said Saturday.

The solar-powered rover touched Mars soil Saturday, the space agency said.

China landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars last Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in a first for the country. It is the second country to land and operate a spacecraft on Mars, after the United States.

Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover has been running diagnostics tests for several days before it began its exploration Saturday. It is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search of evidence of life.

The U.S. also has an ongoing Mars mission, with the Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter exploring the planet. NASA expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth as early as 2031.

China has ambitious space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon.

Albanian criticizes U.S. over sanctions

TIRANA, Albania -- Albania's president offered public support Saturday to a former prime minister who was sanctioned by the United States last week for corruption.

President Ilir Meta made public a letter to former Prime Minister Sali Berisha that described the sanctioning of the politician as a "shameful, unfaithful and nasty act" prompted by anti-Albanian lobbying.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Berisha and his immediate family were barred from entering the United States. Blinken accused Berisha, who was Albania's prime minister from 2005 until 2013, of being "involved in corrupt acts ... including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members."

Berisha, 76, is currently a lawmaker representing the opposition Democratic Party in Albania's parliament. He also was Albania's second post-communist president from 1992 to 1997.

In his defense of his predecessor, Meta alleged that Blinken's decision was "ordered from the kleptocratic regime" in Albania at a time when the results of the country's April 25 parliamentary election are being contested.

Meta has been at odds with the governing Socialist Party, which has moved to have him impeached for not remaining nonpartisan during the election.

Blaze ignites at coal mine in Poland

WARSAW, Poland -- A fire engulfed a conveyor belt at Poland's largest brown coal mine Saturday before it was extinguished, and a linked power plant will have one of its units shut because the fire disrupted coal deliveries.

The midday fire at the Belchatow mine in central Poland covered the area that includes Poland's largest lignite power plant with huge clouds of black smoke. The fire was the second incident in a week.

A spokesman for Lodz region firefighters, Jedrzej Pawlak, said the conveyor belt was 98 feet high, making access to the flames difficult. No casualties were reported, Pawlak said.

State energy group PGE, which runs the mine and the neighboring power plant, said later that the fire was out but had disrupted lignite deliveries to one of the plant's 11 units, which will have to be shut down temporarily. PGE said the shutdown would not cause any power shortages.

PGE said on Twitter that the fire was caused by the ignition of brown coal that was being conveyed to the Belchatow plant's Unit 14 reactor but did not reach it.

Atop European Union court ordered Poland on Friday to immediately halt operations at a lignite mine in Turow, on the Czech and German border, that also belongs to PGE. Officials in the Czech Republic had complained that the mine used up groundwater and affected residents.

Poland's minister for state assets, Jacek Sasin, declared that Poland did not accept the court's ruling and would not take any steps that could undermine Poland's energy security as it phases out black coal.

Activists block McDonald's supply sites

LONDON -- Animal-welfare protesters are blockading four McDonald's distribution centers in the U.K. in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop trucks from leaving the depots.

The group said it intends to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours, causing "significant disruption" to the McDonald's supply chain, adding that the move will affect some 1,300 restaurants.

"The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rain forest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year," said James Ozden, a spokesman for the group.

A McDonald's spokesperson said the company was assessing the impact of "the disruption" on its restaurants.

In this image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Saturday, May 22, 2021, a ramp and the surface of Mars are seen from a camera on the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong.

In this artist's rendering made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Saturday, May 22, 2021, China's Zhurong rover is depicted on the surface of Mars.

In this black and white photo taken by China's Zhurong Mars rover and made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, extension arms and a departure ramp are deployed on the rover's lander on the surface of Mars.

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, technicians monitor the progress of China's Zhurong Mars rover at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, Saturday, May 22, 2021.

In this photo taken by China's Zhurong Mars rover and made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the rover's solar panels and antenna are deployed as the rover sits on its lander on the surface of Mars.