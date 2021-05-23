Class AA Central roundups

ARKANSAS 6, CORPUS CHRISTI 2

The Arkansas Travelers (10-6) used a three-run third inning to grab a 6-2 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks (6-10) in front of 4,742 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Chandler Taylor's solo home run -- his third of the season -- in the bottom of the second inning gave Corpus Christi a lead. Arkansas scored in the third inning on a wild pitch by Hooks starter Cesar Rosado and a two-run single from Stephen Wrenn. Dom Thompson-Williams' first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, pushed the Travs' lead to 4-1 before David Hensley's RBI double in the bottom of the inning made it 4-2.

Jake Scheiner, who scored on Rosado's wild pitch in the third inning, hit an RBI double in the seventh and scored on Wrenn's RBi single in the eighth.

Wrenn finished 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and was the only Travelers player with multiple hits. Devin Sweet (1-0) gave Arkansas 7 strong innings, allowing both Hooks runs on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts. Rosado (0-2) took the loss after allowing 4 earned runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts in 4 innings of work.

NW ARKANSAS 6, SPRINGFIELD 5

An RBI double from Clay Dungan and an RBI single from Bobby Witt Jr. in the eighth inning propelled the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-7) past the Springfield Cardinals (3-13) in front of 2,375 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Cardinals took the lead on Alec Burleson's RBI double in the bottom of the first inning, but the Naturals responded with an RBI single by Brhet Bewley in the second inning and an RBI single by MJ Melendez in the third to take a 2-1 lead.

After the Cardinals tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Naturals got an RBI bunt single from Rudy Martin for a 3-2 lead. Springfield tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth when Nick Plummer scored on a wild pitch from Naturals pitcher Derrick Adams. Nick Pratto hit a solo home run -- his sixth of the season -- in the top of the seventh inning, but Nick Plummer's two-run shot in the bottom of the inning gave the Cardinals a 5-4 lead.

Witt, Pratto and Bewley had two hits each for the Naturals, who finished with 12 as a team. Reliever Andres Nunez (3-0) earned the victory after allowing 2 earned runs on 2 hits with 1 walk and 1 strikeout over 1 2/3 innings. Josh Dye earned his second save of the season after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout.