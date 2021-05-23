Pulaski County notebook

County program

offered for youths

The Pulaski County Youth Services Department will offer free summer programming for children ages 6-12 living in ZIP codes 72117 or 72142, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The post said children enrolled will participate in community service, academic enhancement, cultural enrichment, and health or physical fitness activities.

The program will be hosted by the Harris Elementary School at 4424 Arkansas 161 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, according to the post.

More information is available from Wuanita Jenkins at wjenkins@pulaskicounty.net or at (501) 340-8250.

Parks agency sets

summer program

The Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department will host a summer program at the Martin Street Youth Center for children ages 8-15 between June 1 and Aug. 13, according to a Facebook post.

Children will have access to PlayStation and Wii games, billiards, air hockey, foosball, basketball, weekly tournaments and swimming, among other activities, the post said.

Several special events also are planned, including swimming for members, back-to-school immunizations with backpacks filled with supplies given away to the first 50 children, and an end-of-summer awards program, according to the post.

Equipment cards must be filled out by parents or legal guardians for children to attend, and the hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, the post said.

More information is available at (501) 982-0818 or jacksonvilleparks.com.

Officer lauded for

police training bid

Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris named May 21 "Lieutenant John Thomas Day" in honor of Thomas' Employee of the Month recognition in November 2020, according to a Maumelle Facebook post.

Thomas, a training officer for the Maumelle Police Department, recently coordinated with other department instructors to create a "comprehensive training program" for the department, the post said.

The program, according to the post, includes yearly range qualification, defensive tactics, de-escalation skills and physical fitness training.