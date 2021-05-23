Courting a fight

It's remarkable how people can get numbed to certain words as the years go by. Some of us are old enough to remember when the word "abortion" was only whispered about. And the term "abortionist" was the worst thing you could say about somebody.

Now folks proudly, or at least loudly, walk around with T-shirts and signs at pro-abortion rallies, cheering each other on. This is not progress.

"Alarm bells are ringing loudly about the threat to reproductive rights," one of the pro-abortion outfits said last week. "The Supreme Court just agreed to review an abortion ban that unquestionably violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent and is a test case to overturn Roe v. Wade."

For some, abortion should no longer be a matter of debate. Pro-abortion types don't even want a review of new state laws in federal courts any longer. To consider this matter, and this issue, might require explaining what is happening. And every once in a while, a lawyer slip, and uses words like "baby" and "mother" and "death," and abortion comes into better focus. Which puts the pro-abortion side on the defense.

Or, excuse us, the Pro-Choice side. As if the unborn child involved has a choice. But why should we question a phrase like Pro-Choice when the word "abortion" is something to be proud of in 2021? So much so that some young women have recorded their abortion clinic visits and posted them on social media, like any other holiday. This is not progress.

The newest challenge to Roe v. Wade comes from the Mississippi legislature, which passed a law to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A federal judge in Jackson, Miss., blocked the law in 2018 (that's how long the process takes to move up the formidable chain). In his decision, the U.S. District judge questioned the state legislature's motives:

"The state chose to pass a law it knew was unconstitutional to endorse a decades-long campaign, fueled by national interest groups, to ask the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. This court follows the commands of the Supreme Court of the United States Constitution, rather than the disingenuous calculations of the Mississippi Legislature."

Well.

Should matters ruled on by the Supreme Court stay ruled on forever? Like Dred Scott? Is there never an opportunity to overturn previous rulings? That would certainly surprise our friends on the left who target gun laws for judicial review every year.

And what does a federal judge care about who fuels--that is, pays for--a campaign for or against an issue? Surely he'd understand that there are a lot of pro-abortion national outfits that throw money around at the state level.

The judge continues, according to the papers: "With the recent changes in the membership of the Supreme Court, it may be that the state believes divine providence covered the Capitol when it passed this legislation. Time will tell. If overturning Roe is the state's desired result, the state will have to seek that relief from a higher court."

Which is exactly what's happening! We are happy the judge in good federal standing doesn't misunderstand.

Toward the end of the national wire story about the Supreme Court's review of the Mississippi law, we note this paragraph: "More than 90 percent of abortions take place in the first 13 weeks of a woman's pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

This is a statistic that we haven't seen before.

So even if the United States Supreme Court rules that Mississippi's law can stand, the vast majority of abortions will still be allowed. For the Mississippi law stops them at 15 weeks.

And for this, Americans are told:

"The consequences of a Roe reversal would be devastating."--Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

"[W]ith numerous states eagerly seeking to restrict abortion access, a ruling in favor of the Mississippi law could be catastrophic for women--and for the future of reproductive justice."--an opinion piece in The Washington Post last week.

"Over the last four years, critical rights like the right to health care, the right to choose, have been under withering and extreme attack, including through draconian state laws. The president and the vice president are devoted to ensuring that every American has access to health care, including reproductive health care, regardless of their income, ZIP code, race, health insurance status or immigration status."--Jen Psaki, press secretary for the president of the United States.

These are from the more progressive thinkers. But it isn't progress.

It's abortion.