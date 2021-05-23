Diamond delights

The high school state baseball and softball championships were held Thursday through Saturday at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Valley View’s Wil French (left) leaps on to the pile of his teammates after the Blazers’ 8-1 victory over Magnolia in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday. It was the third state title for Valley View. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/523baseball/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Harding Academy’s Eli Wallis slides safely into home during the Class 3A state championship game against Walnut Ridge on Friday. The Wildcats won 8-1 to earn the school’s third state title this school year. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/522boys53a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Rogers second baseman Finley Bunch dives for a ground ball during the Mounties’ 3-2 victory over Springdale Har-Ber in the Class 6A state championship game Thursday. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/521baseball6a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Bentonville shortstop Senzie Derryberry makes a play during the Lady Tigers’ 3-0 victory over Conway in the Class 6A state championship game Friday. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/522softball6a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Benton players celebrate after the Lady Panthers’ 8-1 victory over Greenwood in the Class 5A state championship game Thursday. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/521softball5a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Baptist Prep’s Karis Turner slides home past Hoxie pitcher Ashten Wallace during the fifth inning of the Lady Eagles’ 9-1 victory over Hoxie in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Baptist Prep first baseman Liv Slayton (right) throws out Hoxie’s Hannah Riggs. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/523softball/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/521boys5a1/]

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/522boys3a/]

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/521boys6a1/]

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/522softball6a/]

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/521girls5a1/]