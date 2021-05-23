FYI: 'Tis the season to get outdoors

May 23 (Sunday)
Adventure in the Ozarks -- 10 a.m., Ozark Highlands Trailhead, Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. 369-2469.
Kite Together! -- Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Orchard Park in Bentonville. Free. crystalbridges.org.
Salamander & A Story -- 1 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
Artists' Reception -- For David Gomez, Aaron Bleidt and Lisa Blount, 1-4 p.m., Natural State Rock and Republic, 500 N. Main St. in Springdale. Free; artwork for sale. 501-519-7556 or naturalstaterockandrepublic.com.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Opera in the Ozarks -- Alumni Recital Series featuring Lorraine Ernest (1984-88) and Neal Long (2019), 2:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $20. 253-8595 or opera.org.
Historic Van Winkle Hike -- 2:30 p.m., meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
__
May 24 (Monday)
Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Community Discussion -- Asian Pacific Heritage with lawyer Sol Kim, artist Minah Kim and moderator Er-Gene Kahng, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Yoga @ FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.
__
May 25 (Tuesday)
Sleuth or Consequences -- "On Writing" by Stephen King, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
"At the Wedding" -- A new love story by Bryna Turner, 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.
__
May 26 (Wednesday)
Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
May 27 (Thursday)
Gallery Conversation -- "This is the Day," a new focus exhibition, with curatorial assistant Jayson Overby, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum's Early American Art Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"Latency Canons" -- A digital release by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 6 p.m., YouTube, Facebook and sonamusic.org. Free.
__
May 28 (Friday)
Featured Artist -- Potter Jim Young, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Store; artwork for sale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.
Family Fun -- Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum's South Lawn. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
May 29 (Saturday)
Featured Artist -- Potter Jim Young, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Store; artwork for sale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Reptile Rap -- 11 a.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
What Lives in Little Clifty Creek? -- 2 p.m., Van Winkle Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.
__
May 30 (Sunday)
Hidden Wonders Scavenger Hike -- 1 p.m., meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
The Owls of Hobbwarts -- 3 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
__
May 31 (Memorial Day)
Shaddox Hollow Geology Hike -- 10:30 a.m., Shaddox Hollow Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Going on a Bug Hunt -- 2 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
__
On Show
"Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet" -- Featuring 26 beautiful globes that vividly present solutions to climate change, opens May 22, Clinton Presidential Park in Little Rock. Free. clintonpresidentialcenter.org.
"Companion Species" -- Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, "Companion Species (Speech Bubble)" by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.
"Crafting America" -- Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.
"A Better Bird" -- A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000 blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.
"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.
