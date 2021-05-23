Hamas chief shows at rally; Gaza faces daunting cleanup

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- In a defiant show of strength Saturday after the 11-day conflict with Israel, Hamas fighters brandishing assault rifles paraded in Gaza City, and the group's top leader made his first public appearance.

Saturday marked the first full day of a cease-fire, and Egyptian mediators held talks to firm up the truce that ended the fourth Israel-Hamas conflict in just over a decade.

In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

In Gaza City, residents began assessing damage.

One of Gaza City's busiest commercial areas, Omar al-Mukhtar Street, was covered in debris, smashed cars and twisted metal after a 13-story building in its center was flattened in an Israeli airstrike. Merchandise was covered in soot and strewn inside smashed stores and on the pavement. Municipal workers swept broken glass and twisted metal from streets and sidewalks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2V5ctS3qk0o]

"We really didn't expect this amount of damage," said Ashour Subeih, who sells baby clothes. "We thought the strike was a bit further from us. But as you can see, not an area of the shop is intact."

Open for only a year, Subeih estimated his losses were double what he has made so far.

Drone video and photos showed some city blocks reduced to rubble in between homes and businesses left standing.

The ministry of public works and housing said that 769 housing and commercial units were rendered uninhabitable, at least 1,042 units in 258 buildings were destroyed and just over 14,500 units suffered minor damage.

The United Nations said that about 800,000 people in Gaza do not have regular access to clean piped water, as nearly 50% of the water network was damaged in the fighting.

Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory.

On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas fighters wearing military camouflage paraded past the mourning tent for Bassem Issa, a senior commander killed in the fighting. The top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, paid his respects in his first public appearance since the war began.

Israel bombed the house of Sinwar, along with the homes of other senior Hamas figures, as part of its attack on what it said was the group's military infrastructure. Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz, has said that Israel delivered a punishing blow to Hamas and top Hamas figures remain targets.

Still, there was a widespread expectation that the cease-fire would stick for now, even if another round of fighting at some point seems inevitable. Underlying issues remain unresolved, including an Israeli-Egyptian border blockade, now in its 14th year, and a refusal by Hamas to disarm.

The U.N. Security Council released a statement Saturday, welcoming the cease-fire and stressing "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."

Thousands rallied in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, calling for coexistence between Jews and Arabs.

The fighting began on May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The barrage occurred after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

ANGER AT ABBAS

The war has further sidelined Hamas' main political rival, the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which oversees autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas' popularity seemed to be growing as it positioned itself as a defender of Palestinian claims to Jerusalem.

On Friday, hours after the cease-fire took effect, thousands of Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa compound chanted against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his self-rule government. "Dogs of the Palestinian Authority, out, out," they shouted, and "The people want the president to leave."

It was an unprecedented display of anger against Abbas. The conflict also exposed deep frustration among Palestinians, whether in the occupied West Bank, Gaza or within Israel, over the status quo, with the Israeli-Palestinian peace process all but abandoned for years.

Despite his weakened status, Abbas will be the point of contact for any renewed U.S. diplomacy, since Israel and the West, including the United States, consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to meet with Abbas and Israeli leaders when he visits the Mideast this week. Abbas is expected to raise demands that any Gaza reconstruction plans go through the Palestinian Authority to avoid strengthening Hamas.

Abbas met Saturday with Egyptian mediators, discussing the rebuilding of Gaza and internal Palestinian relations, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

An Egyptian diplomat said two teams of mediators were in Israel and the Palestinian territories to continue talks on firming up the cease-fire deal and securing long-term calm.

The diplomat said discussions include implementing agreed-on measures in Gaza and Jerusalem, such as ways to prevent practices that led to the latest fighting. He did not elaborate. He was apparently referring to violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes deliberations.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 248 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children. It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians. Twelve people were killed in Israel, all but one of them civilians, including a 5-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl.

Israel has accused Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad of hiding the actual number of fighters killed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that more than 200 militants were killed, including 25 senior commanders.

Islamic Jihad on Saturday gave a first account of deaths within its ranks, saying that 19 of its commanders and fighters were killed, including the head of the rocket unit in northern Gaza.

HEALTH CRISES

With the fighting over, Gazans and international aid agencies now face overlapping medical crises as hospitals already overrun with injuries from the 11-day bombardment by Israel struggled to treat a surge in coronavirus cases resulting from the overcrowding of shelters.

"People stopped [social] distancing," said Shadi Awad, the head of respiratory care at al-Shifa hospital, Gaza's primary health center. "They had no choice."

By one estimate, 70,000 Gazans sought shelter in schools and other sites during the bombing, some of which are still housing people whose homes were damaged or destroyed. Thousands more crowded in with family members.

Awad has been watching with alarm as a backlog of Gazans with coronavirus symptoms seeking help now that they can safely leave their homes. On Friday, his staff recorded 40 positive cases out of 50 people tested, nearly filling his isolation unit and the critical care beds.

Early in the bombardments, the hospital had evacuated its critical covid-19 patients to other treatment centers to make space. Now, the coronavirus wards are filling back up, and the hospital is moving equipment from one department to another to meet the need.

The bombardment -- which left more than 1,900 people injured across Gaza -- not only drove a surge in medical demand, but also destroyed critical medical capacity.

"It has become a double burden during these 12 days," said Abdel-Latif al-Hajj, a physician and director of international cooperation for Gaza's Health Ministry. "We are facing many more covid-19 cases and mass casualties at the same time."

Al-Hajj stood in the debris-filled courtyard in front of what used to be a primary health care facility and home to Gaza's only lab using the PCR test for the coronavirus. Its windows were gone and the floors were covered with concrete rubble from an office building across the street, which was targeted by Israeli warplanes.

The loss of the testing lab means that asymptomatic covid cases will go undetected, as doctors fear the virus is spreading at an accelerated pace.

Aid groups said they were rushing medical supplies to Gaza as fast as possible. But any shipments need approval from Israel, which maintains tight control over Gaza border crossing points.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was sending a mechanical ventilator, patient monitors, defibrillators, suction devices and other equipment.

Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said groups were prioritizing medical equipment and supplies, as well as hygiene kits, to help residents contend with collapsed civic infrastructure.

Hastings, who spoke to reporters after viewing the damaged coronavirus testing lab, said the international Covax vaccine program -- overseen by the World Health Organization and others -- planned to deliver a shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses to Gaza this week.

To date, fewer than 40,000 Gazans have been vaccinated, a bit less than 2% of the population.

"With people sheltering together it's obviously going to be a very significant need," Hastings said. "They were overwhelmed because of the covid situation even before."

Gaza's health system had been pushed to the point of collapse even before the fighting because of a dwindling corps of doctors, years of underfunding by Hamas and the Israeli blockade that makes it more difficult to acquire medical supplies and equipment.

The pandemic nearly overwhelmed hospitals, which had just 60 intensive-care beds before the health crisis in the enclave of 2 million people. Aid groups helped Gaza expand its capacity with new ventilators and testing material.

Information for this article was contributed by Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Sarah El Deeb of The Associated Press; and by Steve Hendrix and Hazem Balousha of The Washington Post.

People take to the beach Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel, as the cease-fire with Hamas continues to hold. In Gaza, medical crises were overlapping as hospitals cope with bombing injuries and a surge of coronavirus cases. (AP/Oded Balilty)

A bag of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) sits on the back of a pull cart as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Hamas police walk through debris from a destroyed station building that was hit by an airstrike previous to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

An aerial view of a destroyed building after it was hit last week by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, center, pays his respects at a house of mourning for a Hamas commander killed in the war, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Sinwar, made his first public appearance since the militant group's war with Israel erupted earlier this month. (AP Photo/Mohammed Mohammed)

An aerial view of a destroyed building after it was hit last week by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Hamas militants parade through the streets for Bassem Issa, a top Hamas' commander, who was killed by Israeli Defense Force military actions prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Bakery workers smile as they produce flatbreads at roadside near the debris pile of a building destroyed by an airstrike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)