Home runs coming in bunches for Rangers' rookie

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adolis Garcia kept up his home run barrage, connecting twice Saturday and helping power the Texas Rangers past the Houston Astros 8-4.

Garcia, who hit a three-run, walk-off drive in the 10th inning to beat the Astros 7-5 on Friday night, had a solo home run in the fifth. The 28-year-old Cuban rookie added another solo shot in the seventh off Andre Scrubb (1-1).

"Adolis keeps doing his thing," Rangers Manager Chris Woodward said. "He loves being in those moments."

Garcia has 14 home runs this year, one behind major-league leader Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves.

"I was excited a little bit," Garcia said through an interpreter, "but no more than usual. I feel this is the most focus I've had in my career. I'm adjusting to what they're trying to do so far."

Jose Trevino hit a two-run double during a five-run seventh inning as the Rangers overcame a 4-3 deficit.

"They have a couple hot hitters," Houston Manager Dusty Baker said. "Garcia's got three home runs in two games, and [Isiah] Kiner-Falefa's tough every time we play him."

Kiner-Falefa was 3 for 4 and drove in 2 runs. He is 5 for 8 in the series, helping the Rangers to two wins coming off a 1-9 stretch.

Kolby Allard (1-0) entered the game with a runner on second base with two out in the top of the seventh and held the Astros scoreless for 1 1/3 innings.

Houston supported starter Lance McCullers Jr. with three runs in the first two innings and another in the fourth. He left the game with a 4-3 lead after throwing 105 pitches in five innings.

"I was lucky to get in five," McCullers said. "Forty pitches in the first inning is a bad way to start. I was throwing good, quality pitches, but they hit a ton of foul balls in that first inning."

The greatest impact came after McCullers left.

"We knew their pitching was a little thin," Woodward said, "and they had to go to some guys right away."

McCullers struck out four in a first inning when no Ranger hit a fair ball. He walked the first two and struck out two before Joey Gallo reached first base on a third-strike wild pitch. Khris Davis was the fourth to strike out, swinging through a 3-2 pitch.

It was the eighth time an Astros pitcher has struck out four in an inning, and the sixth when four Rangers have struck out four times.

In the first, the first three Astros reached base against Texas starter Jordan Lyles, who allowed 4 runs and 7 hits in 6 innings. Yordan Alvarez had an RBI grounder and Yuli Gurriel followed with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. Chas McCormick led off the second with his third home run.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 3 (10) Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning off Alex Colome, giving Cleveland a victory over Minnesota that dropped the Twins to 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.

YANKEES 7, WHITE SOX 0 Gerrit Cole shook off rare control problems to pitch four-hit ball over seven innings, and New York won its fifth in a row by beating Chicago. Cole allowed 4 singles, struck out 7 and walked as many as 3 for the first time since Aug. 31. New York had four consecutive starts of seven shutout innings for the first time since 1932.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 5 Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and Kansas City beat Detroit, stopping the Tigers' four-game winning streak.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Taylor Walls hit a pair of doubles in his major-league debut and Tampa Bay defeated Toronto to win its ninth consecutive game.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6 Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run off Madison Bumgarner in a four-run sixth inning, left fielder Raimel Tapia made a dazzling catch to thwart a rally attempt and Colorado dealt Arizona its 12th consecutive road loss.

BREWERS 4, REDS 3 Daniel Robertson hit his first home run in more than two years, a tiebreaking, seventh-inning drive in his second game back from a concussion as Milwaukee topped Cincinnati.

MARLINS 3, METS 1 Garrett Cooper hit a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning as Miami beat New York. Cooper's fifth home run of the year came on a 3-2 pitch from Drew Smith.

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 1 Ozzie Albies hit home runs from both sides of the plate and Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with his major league-best 15th home run as Atlanta beat Pittsburgh. Albies hit a two-run shot in the fifth as a left-handed hitter. He hit another home run, his ninth, from the right side in the seventh.

DODGERS 6, GIANTS 3 Max Muncy hit a home run into McCovey Cove, connecting off Scott Kazmir in the lefty's first big-league game since 2016, and Los Angeles beat San Francisco for its seventh consecutive win.

CARDINALS 2, CUBS 1 Four pitchers combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief after Miles Mikolas appeared to get injured in his delayed season debut, and Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted St. Louis over Chicago. Molina broke a 1-1 tie when led off the seventh inning with his seventh home run this season.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 12, ORIOLES 9 Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run home run and finished with three hits, and Washington overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a win over Baltimore.

RED SOX 4, PHILLIES 3 Xander Bogaerts and Danny Santana hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning as Boston beat Philadelphia.

PADRES 6, MARINERS 4 Eric Hosmer hit a two-run, bases-loaded single and Fernando Tatis Jr. came around and scored on an error on the play to highlight the five-run fifth inning for San Diego in a victory over Seattle.

Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 3, NY Mets 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

LA Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3 (10)

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Oakland at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, celebrates his second solo home run with third base coach Tony Beasley (27) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Kazmir delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski collides with the fence after making the catch on a popup fly by Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler prepares to throw against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Dodgers' DJ Peters (38) points skyward after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson (12) hits a single to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer hits an RBI single to left off Seattle Mariners' Justus Sheffield during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar gestures toward the Padres dugout after singling to right field off Seattle Mariners' Justus Sheffield in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego. Tommy Pham advanced to third. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Jorge Mateo, right, is congratulated by Tommy Pham (28) on a steal of third base and scoring on a throwing error by Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)