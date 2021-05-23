Instagram a great tool for personalizing your wedding

It's no secret that couples can use social media when planning their wedding. But one site that stands out for its utility, wedding planners say, is Instagram.

"Wedding planners, vendors, photographers, florists and venues all use Instagram to promote their services, so couples can easily find wedding inspiration by following these types of accounts," said Antonia Baker, an event and wedding planner in Fredericksburg, Va. "From hairstyles and wedding venues to design ideas, Instagram has it all."

Here are expert-recommended tips to help you use Instagram to plan your wedding.

SEARCH USING HASHTAGS

To take a targeted approach, Shannon Leahy, founder and owner of Shannon Leahy Events, a wedding planning and events company based in San Francisco, recommends searching hashtags that fit the kind of wedding you're envisioning, such as #barnwedding or #vintagewedding.

"Now because of covid, #microwedding, #tinywedding and #smallwedding are trending hashtags with lots of relevant wedding planning information for 2021," Baker said.

Searching by hashtag can also allow you to find vendors in your area, said Frank Andonoplas, owner and creative director of Frank Event Design, a wedding and events planning company in Chicago. Search for your city and the type of vendor that you're looking for (#atlantaweddingphotographer).

BOOKMARK YOUR FAVORITES

To stay organized, you'll want to keep all of the photos that you like in one place, which you can do by clicking the bookmark icon below each post.

"Just flip through, let your mind wander and save every wedding photo you find beautiful, even if you don't know why," Leahy said. "Going back and looking at your saved photos all together will give you a good indication of the color palette you are drawn to and the wedding style you like."

Bookmarking your favorite posts will also come in handy when you meet with vendors to discuss your ideas.

"We like seeing photos of a couple's vision for their wedding," Baker said.

MESSAGE NEWLYWEDS AND VENDORS

Don't be afraid to reach out to other Instagram users, such as brides and grooms who recently got married, to ask for referrals. You can also reach out to vendors on Instagram directly to inquire about their services, fees and availability.

"I love it when brides message me with a question or ask for wedding planning advice," Baker said. "Even if they aren't ready to commit to hiring me, it gives me the opportunity to share my knowledge and help however I can."

FOLLOW ACCOUNTS THAT INSPIRE YOU

When you find an Instagram account that you like, follow the account so that its future posts will appear in your news feed. The accounts that you follow "don't even have to be wedding related," said Katie O'Malley Maloney, owner of Katie O' Weddings & Events, a boutique wedding planner based in Latham, N.Y. "Think of artists, interior designers or influencers who share your style."

"If you find a vendor you like, click on the arrow next to the contact box in their profile, and Instagram will show you other vendors like them that you can follow," Leahy said.

LOOK AT VENDOR CREDITS IN CAPTIONS

Photo captions can provide useful information. "There's an unspoken rule in the wedding world that when anybody in the industry -- wedding planners, photographers, florists, etc. -- posts a photo of a wedding they did, they credit all the other vendors involved by tagging their social media page," Baker said. "This makes it easy for couples to reach out directly to the vendor they are interested in, even if they aren't the vendor that posted the photo."

VET THE VENDORS YOU LIKE BEFORE HIRING THEM

According to Leahy, "it's easy to buy followers, likes, and repost pretty content, but you want to make sure the company has a solid website, reviews online and experience before you hire them."

Andonoplas, the event planner in Chicago, recommends that couples also read reviews of vendors on Google, WeddingWire and the Knot.