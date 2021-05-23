Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 5-23-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

AMECA MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection May 14. No paper towels at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided during inspection. No soap provided at hand washing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Observed several containers of food being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers of food were covered during inspection. Observed a small opening in the bottom of the back door near the walk in cooler. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents.

AVITAJ LLC, 8006 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection May 14. Cheese (46 degrees F) in refrigerator is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed containers of seasoning in bulk containers not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed wiping cloths lining the floor by cooking equipment in the kitchen. Absorbent material should not be used on the floor.

BIG T'S BAR AND GRILL, 218 S. Blake St. Date of inspection May 14. Tomato juice (53 degrees F) in refrigerator in bar is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Tomato juice was discarded during inspection. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.