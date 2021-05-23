Kristin Leigh Hathaway James Thomas Wilkinson

Kristin Leigh Hathaway and James Thomas Wilkinson were united in marriage at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at An Enchanting Evening, Roland. Colton Perry officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Karen and Randy Hathaway of Maumelle. Her grandparents are Janice and the late H.L. Wadley of Maumelle and the late Marr Jean and Ben Hathaway of North Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Julie and Keith Wilkinson of Colorado Springs, Colo., and the grandson of Phyllis and Tom Clark of Alva, Okla., and Ann and Paul Wilkinson of Ashburn, Va.

Vows were exchanged in front of a wooden cross decorated with green ferns. Bundles of lavender and baby's breath were hung on aisle chairs.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a sleeveless ivory chiffon gown with a high neckline, chapel train and rhinestone and pearl beaded belt. Her ivory veil was fingertip length. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of white peonies, hydrangeas, roses, lavender and Moody Blues.

Hannah Petersen of Nashville, Tenn., cousin of the bride, was matron of honor. Maid of honor was Anna Galvez of Dallas. Bridesmaids were Taylor Holland of Midwest Cities, Okla., and Hailey Wilkinson of Denver, sister of the groom. They wore wisteria colored gowns with V-necklines and straps crossing in the back. They carried bouquets of peonies and roses. Flower girl was Anabela Hathaway of Bryant.

Best man was Dallas Fields of Austin, Texas. Groomsmen were Eric Bartmess of Dallas, Andy Thomas of Denver and Caleb Hathaway of Keller, Texas, brother of the bride.

After the ceremony there was a reception, also at An Enchanting Evening. Tables were covered in white cloths with eggplant-colored organza table runners. They were centered with arrangements of baby's breath and lavender.

The bride graduated summa cum laude with bachelor's degrees in psychology and child development from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She has a doctorate in school psychology from the University of Missouri at Columbia. She is a psychologist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Multidisciplinary Feeding Program.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in communication from TCU and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri. He works in corporate marketing at Dish Network.

The couple will live in Atlanta after a honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii.