Person on other end

I'm in the process of renewing several insurance policies. One of them is a personal policy and the other is a business policy.

I used to call my local agent and she or he could take care of whatever I needed and answer any questions that I had. I will refer to that as "The Good Old Days."

Several years ago, my personal agents contacted me and told me that their agencies had been sold, but don't worry, because they would be there to take care of me and our business.

That didn't work out.

The local agency was sold to a regional agency, which has now been sold to a national company. All, I'm sure, to increase efficiency and reduce the cost of labor. The national company, apparently, does not employ humans. At least nobody that you can reach on the phone.

We now live in a world of "phone trees" whereby you call and listen to their recording and hope that one of their options is somewhat close to whatever the hell that you are calling about. That seldom happens.

I'm waiting to see a commercial or an ad where, after telling you about their product or service, the company lets you know that it employs human beings and, if you call, you might just be able to talk to one of them.

Hand me the phone, I'm ready to talk to a person.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

Just asking question

If a person allows terrorists, drugs, gangs and viruses to infiltrate our border and kill thousands of American citizens, would you call him or her a murderer? If so, let's address that and send them to prison.

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock

Gambling on a virus

Well, we made the list again. Arkansas holds the position of the eighth-lowest number of vaccinations in the country. The statistics really amaze me. In the U.S., we are eighth from the bottom. The South is the worst in general, with the North and Northeast having the highest numbers of vaccinated.

Yet we are No. 1 in teen pregnancies and unwed teen pregnancies, seventh in highest poverty ratings, and only 84 percent holding a high school diploma. As teachers in the '80s, '90s, etc., we used to whisper about our scores, always one of the lowest in the country, No. 49. To match it we had teacher salaries, No. 49. Thank God for Mississippi! However, my sister (Margaret Besancon) said Mississippi's covid cases rate is lower than Arkansas.

One comment in a recent paper, however, from a nurse in Massachusetts, was that she had waited till now to get her shot because she didn't have time. Her employer told her she could be held responsible had she become ill with covid and allowed it to spread to her patients. I think she was being totally unfair to her patients and her co-workers.

The U.S. fought the "Spanish" flu in 1918 (brought home by our World War I soldiers from Europe) by wearing masks. They didn't have a vaccine, and death rates were astounding then. We have adequate masks--now available at the door of stores, etc., and ample vaccines. We have no excuses.

I think Americans love to gamble. Right now they are gambling that they won't get covid. The only way to get them vaccinated is to hold a lottery. Or have a race between cities, counties, or states. If we did, I am sure our numbers would improve.

And then, hopefully, we could say again, "Thank God for Mississippi."

DORA BRADLEY

North Little Rock

Why still require it?

I'll make it brief. If the CDC says we can start taking off our masks, then why are some businesses still demanding we keep them on when we visit their establishments? (Obvious answer is that they are nothing but a bunch of liberal bootlicks. Jackboots.)

I'm waiting. And please give me an answer that doesn't come from a Democrat Party "Red Book" or from someone in fake media.

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock

Maybe crazy thought

I am not trying to be some sort of crazy that spews theories that make no sense. I am that person; took a while to get here.

If, by chance, you receive not one but two vaccine shots for covid-19, are you not, in effect, Superman?

COREY DALE

Rudy

Forgotten students

I am the grandmother/guardian of a virtual fifth-grade student in the Pulaski County Special School District. The virtual students are also the "forgotten students." They are not included on anything. It is like they do not exist. We just found out that apparently the virtual/forgotten fifth-grade students do not get to participate in the fifth-grade graduation.

Being a virtual student is very difficult. It is difficult on the whole family. These students deserve to walk across the stage as much as anyone else does. Graduation should be the same for everyone, no matter what their learning platform was. This is totally discrimination. This is a perfect example of how much PCSSD cares about their students.

VICKIE MINICK

Little Rock

Honor the brave

Minot J. Savage wrote, "The brave die never, though they sleep in dust, their courage nerves a thousand living men." We owe much to brave men and women who have fought for our country.

