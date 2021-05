Melih Karabacak has been named valedictorian of the LISA Academy West High School Class of 2021.

Quynh-Giao Nguyen is the salutatorian.

Karabacak, 18, whose parents are Tansel Karabacak and Muberra Karabacak, plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and work in the cardiothoracic/trauma surgery specialty field.

Nguyen, 18, whose parents are Le Nguyen and Kim Ho, is heading to Hendrix College in Conway and pursue a career in optometry.