Listen Here!: Rockers Find Debut Muse In Arts, New York City

"Come Evening"

The Silk War

Independent New York City female-fronted rock band The Silk War, who've drawn comparisons to Blondie and The Cure, released their debut full-length studio album, "Come Evening" May 14. Produced, engineered and mixed by the band's guitarist James Mullen, the thought-provoking 11-track collection is inspired by the quintet's love for the arts and New York that touches upon deep topics ranging from bullying and self-worth to gun control and empowerment and so much more.

"Each song on Come Evening takes on a mind of its own, however, there is a constant overarching, all-encompassing veil of darkness that is impossible for us to ever avoid," shares The Silk War. The band, named an "Artist You Need To Hear in May" by Alternative Press, soundtracks nighttime with their patented post-wave sound, threading together transmissions of nocturnal alternative, gothic electro, punk energy and cinematic production. The electrifying five-piece band -- Alexandra Blair (singer, lyricist), James Mullen (guitar, songwriter, producer), Angelo Miliano (keyboards), Josh O'Guinn (bass) and Andrew Mega (drums) -- dive into the dark on "Come Evening," creating music for the disaffected, those who feel different or alienated, with a message of hope.

"Get Bleak"

Ducks Ltd.

Carpark Records

Toronto's Ducks Ltd. (fka Ducks Unlimited) released its expanded "Get Bleak" EP May 21, with additional track, "Oblivion." The bonus track that didn't appear on the original version of "Get Bleak" brings the band's characteristic restless bounce, thoughtful lyricism and penchant for orchestration, while exploring self-destructive desires.

Ducks Ltd. elaborates, "'Oblivion' is about depressive states and manic states and the way that they're in some ways expressions of the same drive toward the obliteration of consciousness that I feel sometimes, and that I think maybe most people feel sometimes. Some days nothing seems more appealing than being enveloped by the grey expanse of nothingness! ... If you're inclined to be charitable you might think of the chorus as a kind of exercise in ekphrasis, but if you are not you should just go look at the painting. It is really good and I think probably a very clear expression of the thing this song is about!"

"Fireside With Louis L'Amour"

Jamestown Revival

The frontier stories of American novelist Louis L'Amour have been an influence on Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance of Jamestown Revival since the band's formation. At the age of 23, both Clay and Chance read L'Amour's memoir, "The Education Of A Wandering Man," and since then, fans haven't had to dig very deep to find their hat tips to the late, great legend. On May 28, Jamestown Revival's newest project, an EP titled "Fireside With Louis L'Amour," will forever immortalize the guys' love for L'Amour's storytelling in a six-song roundup of tunes directly inspired by his short stories.

"They say that L'Amour was the master of the short story and we would humbly agree. In 30 pages he manages to draw you in, make you invest in the characters, and oftentimes hit you with a twist that you truly didn't expect," the Americana/Western rock duo says. "The songs on 'Fireside With Louis L'Amour' are our attempt to put a musical spin on some of Louis' short stories found on 'The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour, Volume 1: Frontier Stories.'"

"Keith's Salon"

Kool Keith

Logistic Records

Written with a libidinal urgency that has come to characterize Kool Keith's legendary lyricism, the underground hip hop legend's new release, "Keith's Salon," explores current obsessions with luxury, beauty and notoriety. But rather than fetishize the "beautiful dum-dums" who walk red carpets in black Prada gowns, Kool Keith's June 4 release shifts attention to the work and workers that underpin the fantasies of American excess and the good life. As such, the album is also a timely meditation, during quarantine, on the economic precarity in which many now find themselves.

Having teamed up with Triple Parked, the production duo of avant-techno maven Bruno Pronsato and Benjamin Jay, "Keith's Salon" moves between halcyon sonics and atonal warlord dystopia, while keeping beats minimal for Kool Keith to spread extra ketchup on the hamburger. An album at once topical and futuristic, lush and bizarre, "Keith's Salon" is about the business of making people beautiful. It's time to work.

