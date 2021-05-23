Little Miss Pink Tomato contest set after virus canceled pageant in 2020

The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is set for 2:30 p.m. June 11 in the First Baptist Church Activity Center on Main Street at Warren. Seating will be limited.

A short rehearsal is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 11. Applications are still being accepted for the pageant. The deadline is June 4, according to a news release.

The Little Miss pageant officials are dedicated to keeping the contestants safe and have made the necessary changes.

Due to covid-19, there won't be a Little Miss float in the parade this year for all the girls to ride together. Contestants may ride individually in the parade if they wish.

The organizers were unable to hold a pageant in 2020. Meelah Robinson, Little Miss Pink Tomato for 2019 and 2020, will crown the 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato winner.

Eligible participants must be 4, 5 or 6 years old on June 1, 2021, and must live in Bradley, Ashley, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln or Union counties. The entry fee for the pageant is $25.

The Little Miss Pink Tomato competition began more than 60 years ago and is a fun and popular pageant for all Southeast Arkansas girls, according to a news release.

All participants will receive trophies.

Entry forms and instruction sheets will be available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or applications may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com

Details: JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758.